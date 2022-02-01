Tom Brady retirement fallout: Five biggest questions across the NFL

Let's be clear here: There isn't a quarterback playing right now who is going to surpass what Brady did over the last 22 years. Along with those seven Super Bowl rings, he holds NFL records for most career completions (7,263), pass attempts (11,317), passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624). Patrick Mahomes is the man most often mentioned as being able to chase down Brady, and even he would have a huge challenge on his hands. At this point, the 26-year-old Mahomes would need to average 4,369 passing yards and 32 touchdowns per season for the next 15 years just to tie Brady's career marks. He'd have to win the Super Bowl every other year during that time to beat Brady on championships. It ain't happening. Mahomes has the talent, as do a lot of other young star quarterbacks. The more salient factors to consider are whether a player possesses the desire to keep grinding well into their 40s, along with the good fortune to avoid major injuries that sap their skills over time. Look at how Ben Roethlisberger was playing in his final season in Pittsburgh, or how limited Peyton Manning was when he finished his career with a Super Bowl 50 win in Denver. Neither man had even reached 40 years old at that point. The greatness of Brady isn't just about the numbers or the rings. It's that his will drove him to a place where he could play this long without ever really declining.