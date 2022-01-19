Offseason QB market preview: Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr among compelling names

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins believe in Tua and expect the new coaching staff to build around him. The same report said that will remain true "barring some sort of unforeseen occurrence." (Like, say, a great quarterback becoming available?)





Miami's previous actions speak loudest. The Dolphins went further in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline than any team, with owner Stephen Ross requesting to speak directly with the Texans quarterback. Tua's season was a mixed bag after that, with a disappointing end. The 2020 No. 5 overall pick has a sneaky-high ceiling, but it's hard to believe the Dolphins' commitment is iron clad considering their past behavior. His low-cost rookie contract would have significant value in the eye of the right beholder.