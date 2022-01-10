2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: First 16 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 09:21 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

This is a look at the first-round order for Picks 1-16 in the 2022 NFL Draft. The order for the picks below will not change regardless of the outcome of the Chargers-Raiders game on Sunday Night Football. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule (SOS) as the first tiebreaker.

The 2022 draft is scheduled to be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

NOTE: SOS listed below will be impacted by the SNF result. This post will be updated following the conclusion of SNF with a complete order for non-playoff teams through Week 18.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to its standing coming out of Week 17.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-14 · Strength of schedule: .512

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB


CG: The Jaguars have plenty of money to spend in free agency, but that can only provide the earliest steps toward one of the most daunting rebuilds in the NFL. With all the help that's needed, trading out of the No. 1 pick for extra selections might be the prudent way to go about it. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
3-13-1 · .528

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge


DP: There's a long way to go between now and April 28, but taking the best edge rusher available at No. 2 might be the best strategy for the Lions, who rank second to last in the league in sacks over the past three seasons.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-13 · .500

Biggest needs: QB, CB, DL


CG: Davis Mills acquitted himself well as a potential long-term quarterback for the Texans. He didn't light up the league, but given the talent deficiency around him, his upside remains unrevealed. The Texans might still draft a QB early, but it shouldn't be assumed.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-13 · .512

Biggest needs: CB, WR, S


CG: In recognition of modest improvement by the Jets' offensive line this season, we've removed the unit from the club's top three needs, but that's not to suggest it won't require addressing. Beyond pending free agents to make decisions on, the team also must assess how much it can rely on Mekhi Becton, who missed all but Week 1 with a knee injury.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-13 · .537

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE


DP: The Giants head into the offseason loaded with draft capital, including two of the top seven picks. If they focus on the offensive line and pass rush, and hit on those selections, the G-Men could cure what ails them in the trenches in short order. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-12 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB


DP: Carolina had the league's worst passing offense for most of the season. There are some pieces to build around on both sides of the ball, but the Panthers won't be competitive until they find a decent quarterback.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
1
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 6-11 (.523)


See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
8
2
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
7-10 · .472

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR


DP: In a passing league, the Falcons can't get to the quarterback. They have the fewest sacks in the league since the start of the 2019 season and the second-lowest QB pressure rate over that span.

Pick
9
2
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
7-10 · .484

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge


CG: There's little doubt that a quarterback is on the Broncos' offseason shopping list. The bigger question is whether or not they invest a first-round pick in one.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
10
3
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 7-10 (.519)


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
11
2
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
7-10 · .530

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR


DP: Washington shored up its offensive tackle situation by agreeing to a contract extension with Charles Leno Jr. this past week, but the pending free agency of five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff still looms large.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
12
1
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-9 · .509

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB


DP: After a tremendous run earlier in Mike Zimmer's tenure, the Vikings' defense has now finished the season ranked near the bottom of the league for two straight years. Hence, a needs list dominated by one side of the ball.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
13
1
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
8-9 · .514

Biggest needs: DT, LB, S


CG: After a promising 3-1 start, the Browns' season devolved into an injury-riddled calamity. The re-set for 2022 will need to center on improving the defense.

Pick
14
2
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-9 · .531

Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB


CG: Even with one of the NFL's most elusive quarterbacks, pass protection was a real issue for the Ravens this season. How much confidence the club has in Ronnie Stanley's left ankle, which has been the source of back-to-back season-ending injuries, will surely impact its needs assessment.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
15
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 9-8 (.462)


Analysis of the Eagles' and Dolphins' needs will be added to this file after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

Pick
16
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


Colts' record: 9-8 (.493)


Analysis of the Eagles' and Colts' needs will be added to this file after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

The order for picks 17-18 will be determined by the outcome of Sunday Night Football.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

