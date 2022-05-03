NFC East draft grades: Eagles nail first three rounds, while Commanders just keep reaching

Round 1:

(No. 16) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Round 2:

(47) Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Round 3:

(98) Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

Round 4:

(113) Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Round 5:

(144) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

(149) Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Round 7:

(230) Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa

(240) Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State





It's the one word you never want to hear as a fantasy drafter. The judgmental utterance that, when hurled in your direction, instantly elicits pangs of remorse and self-doubt. REACH!! In the wake of last week's reality draft, Commanders brass have taken an R-word onslaught for a number of their picks. Adding fuel to the fire: Washington's first two picks were both caught off guard by how highly they were taken. Dotson was watching the NBA playoffs and "couldn't believe it at first" when he got the call from Ron Rivera. "We were kind of thinking later first, early second," the No. 16 overall pick said, per NBC Sports Washington. Washington's second-rounder was even more surprised: "Oh, man -- I was thinking at least third, somewhere in the third or fourth round," Mathis said, via The Athletic. "That was just feedback we were getting. So, it most definitely wasn't expected early." Well, alright then. Not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Commanders' value assessment -- coming from the draftees themselves! Washington GM Martin Mayhew has heard the REACH chorus, and he's not having it: "We understand our needs and what we need as a football team much better than people on the outside looking in." One value pick we can all agree on: Howell at No. 144. Heading into the 2021 college season, the North Carolina quarterback was being discussed as a potential top-10 pick. But without the services of Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome -- all of whom went in the 2021 NFL Draft -- Howell and the Heels didn't enjoy the kind of season many predicted. That said, Howell was still the only FBS quarterback to eclipse 3,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing in 2021. For a franchise that still has serious questions at the game's most important position, taking a fifth-round stab on a 21-year-old with 37 college starts under his belt is smart drafting.