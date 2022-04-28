Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

Published: Apr 27, 2022 at 08:03 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off on Thursday in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, here's my final projection for Round 1.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

I know Aidan Hutchinson could end up as the selection here, but signs are pointing to Walker being the pick. The Jaguars are willing to bet on his upside.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

If Hutchinson doesn't go first, I can't imagine he gets past the Lions with this selection. 

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

The Texans are the mystery team in this draft. Ekwonu has the positional versatility to fit in right away on Houston's O-line. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The Jets need difference-makers. Gardner has an elite mix of size, length and ball skills. 

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Giants could go with Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but pairing Neal with Andrew Thomas gives them a solid, young tackle duo to better protect Daniel Jones

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

I could see the Panthers trading a future pick to move ahead of the Giants and select Evan Neal. If they stay at No. 6, Cross makes sense. Or they could attempt to trade down. There's still a possibility Carolina looks for a QB here, as well.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Giants' WR corps is very average. Wilson reminds me a lot of Stefon Diggs, a player general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll worked with in Buffalo. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

The Falcons can afford to be patient with Williams as he works his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in the national championship game. He would form a dynamic combo with Kyle Pitts

Pick
9
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from DEN)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


This pick is likely to be traded to a team coming up for a wideout. The Jets could block that move by handing over a fourth-round pick to move up one spot and guarantee they get their guy. 

Pick
10
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS


This was a tough one! I envision three players being in play in this scenario: Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr. and Malik Willis. I can't see Pete Carroll passing on a talented edge rusher after trading back into the pick that Seattle originally sent to the Jets in the Jamal Adams deal. 

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

The WR run continues with Washington adding yet another Ohio State product. 

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Stingley could go as high as No. 3 overall. I can't see him falling beyond this selection. 

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Johnson is a perfect fit in head coach Lovie Smith's scheme. He could rack up 8-to-10 sacks during his rookie campaign. 

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

I know this pick won't fill one of the most pressing needs for the Ravens, but they always lean toward drafting the best player available. Davis or Trevor Penning would make sense here, but I'll stick with the massive SEC DT prospect. 

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Hamilton is my No. 5 player in the 2022 draft class. This would be an absolute steal for Howie Roseman and the Eagles. 

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Penning would take over the left tackle position as a rookie for the Saints. He will need some time to adjust to the NFL level, but he has all of the raw tools necessary to succeed. 

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Florida · CB · Junior

The Chargers have done an impressive job of remaking their defense this offseason. Elam has some ups and downs on tape, but he offers outstanding size, speed and upside. 

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

McDuffie is one of my favorite players in the draft class. He's smart, tough and instinctive. He'd fit in beautifully across from Darius Slay

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd didn't run as fast as evaluators hoped, but he plays with outstanding vision and aggression. The Saints could use the Utah product in a variety of ways as he learns on the job from Demario Davis

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

The Steelers should know everything there is to know about Pickett, the former Pitt star. He could come right in and compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting position this fall. 

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Johnson just feels like a New England fit. He's smart, versatile and tough. 

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

Maybe this is the year Aaron Rodgers finally gets his first-round wideout. Burks has the size and run-after-catch skills they have always coveted in Green Bay. 

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The Cardinals need to address their pass rush in this draft. Karlaftis can win on the edge or inside. 

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

Dotson has the best hands in the draft class and he'd help offset the team's wide receiver departures from the offseason.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

I can't find another prospect capable of having a bigger impact for the Bills at this selection. Hall would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Titans have been mentioned as a sleeper to draft a QB in Round 1. I believe they are more likely to take an offensive lineman here or trade out of the first round. 

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DL · Senior

The Bucs are another team that could look to trade out of the first round. They don't have any glaring needs, but Hall would be a fun interior pass rush addition. 

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior

Walker could go much earlier than 28th overall on Thursday night. Defensive coaches are in love with his explosiveness and length. 

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Chiefs could easily package picks to move up for a wideout. If they stay here, I expect one of their first-round selections to address the pass rush.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
George Pickens
George Pickens
Georgia · WR · Junior

Pickens has tremendous raw talent, but he's battled injuries and some questions about his maturity. Andy Reid and Brett Veach can afford to take a risk and gamble on his talent.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

This just feels like a good fit. Ojabo, who suffered an Achilles tear at Michigan's pro day, would likely be healthy in time to help Cincinnati into the postseason, and the Bengals have always had an affinity for Big Ten prospects.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

I could see Willis going in the top 10 or he could land all the way down here at No. 32. His draft range is a great example of what we can be certain about in this draft: absolutely nothing.

