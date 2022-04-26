2022 NFL Draft: Lewis Cine, Logan Hall among seven potential surprise first-rounders

If teams were drafting strictly off the tape, Pickens would be a good bet to go in Round 1, despite having just five catches in four games last season after returning from a torn right ACL suffered in spring practice. In 22 games over his first two years on campus, Pickens had 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns, flashing the size (6-3 1/4, 195 pounds), speed (4.47 40) and ability of a true "X" receiver who can win one-on-one. There are concerns about Pickens' maturity and his willingness to follow the program. (Among other things, he was suspended for the first half of a game against Georgia Tech for violating team rules in 2019 and got into a fight in the second half of that game, sidelining him for the first half of the SEC Championship Game.) But it only takes one team to overlook all that and bet on Pickens' talent, which has drawn some comparisons to former Bulldogs star A.J. Green.