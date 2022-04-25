2022 NFL Draft: Four win-win trade scenarios in Round 1

GREEN BAY RECEIVES:

Round 1, 2022: No. 7 overall





NEW YORK RECEIVES:

Round 1, 2022: No. 22 overall

Round 2, 2022: No. 59

Round 2, 2023





Should the Jets trade for a wide receiver prior to the draft (or during … ahem, Deebo Samuel), or select a non-wideout or one who's not atop the Packers' board at No. 4 overall, then the seventh pick stands to become a prime target for several suitors. In fact, it could shape the entire draft -- especially considering the number of teams with multiple first-rounders this year. I am well aware that Green Bay has not historically drafted receivers in the first round, but context is always key and having the league's reigning MVP (two years running) in a conference with fewer top-tier QBs, reinforces the urgency and proximity to win now.





The Packers had the tremendous fortune of landing Davante Adams in the second round in 2014, but they can't rely on catching that kind of break again. The strategy that creates the highest probability for success is to act on the reality of supply and demand in this situation, which means leapfrogging the also-receiver-needy Falcons at No. 8 to get the wideout of their choice. Green Bay lands its guy and still has two selections (Nos. 28, 53) in the range my models identify as the most likely to yield high-value, above-average players in this draft (Nos. 21-72).





As for the Giants, they now have four selections in that aforementioned sweet-spot range. With so much depth in the 2022 class, there are a whole bunch of prospects who in other years would be rated between Nos. 20-32. So there's a lot more projected value this year in the late-first-round-to-early-third-round (first eight picks) range relative to previous drafts. In this trade scenario, the Giants, who have a number of needs, still select at fifth overall and then four times in the desired range -- plus, they get a second-round pick in 2023 as the cherry on top.