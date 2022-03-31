Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

I had an edge rusher here (Hutchinson) in my last mock, so I realize it might seem odd that I now have Detroit taking a safety -- a position often regarded as ranking outside of the top five in terms of priority (QB, pass rusher, LT, WR, CB). But my second-ranked pass rusher (Kayvon Thibodeaux) doesn't offer the same win-share value for the Lions as Hamilton does in 2022. Hamilton's versatility makes him the best selection for Detroit at No. 2 overall, as he has the potential to impact several phases of the game and areas of the field. My favorite Hamilton stat? Computer Vision shows he ranks in the 95th percentile in body control (eight-year sample) in plays that resulted in the following: interceptions, pass breakups, effective blitzing and shutting down outside pass catchers and slot pass catchers.