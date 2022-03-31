Mock Draft

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions nab Kyle Hamilton at No. 2; zero QBs selected in Round 1

Published: Mar 31, 2022 at 11:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

As explained in my Mock Draft 1.0, I always look to maximize each selection according to win-share value added for the upcoming season. Of course, my approach simultaneously factors in the free agency/trade acquisitions that have already occurred, as well as those that could be coming down the pike. And no, I do not allow myself to trade picks.

With all of that in mind -- and with the flurry of activity that has already reshuffled rosters across the NFL -- I had something pretty interesting happen in this first-round simulation, something that's never happened before in all the years I've been modeling drafts in this manner:

Zero quarterbacks are selected in the following 32 picks.

Admittedly, this is HIGHLY unlikely to occur on April 28. This league is just too quarterback-obsessed, with a number of teams looking for a long-term solution at the position. In fact, my models -- which estimate where players will actually go -- put the odds that at least three quarterbacks are drafted in the first round at 71.1 percent, and four at 58.6 percent.

But in the following exercise, the game's most important position is completely absent from Round 1, providing a different-looking rundown than you're accustomed to -- which is fine! Use this mock as an opportunity to weigh short-term vs. long-term strategies.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Since my first mock draft came out in February, the Jaguars have franchise-tagged tackle Cam Robinson and signed guard Brandon Scherff in free agency, increasing the value of the O-line and shifting the optimal win-share selection to the best edge rusher available (Hutchinson). Last season, no team forced fewer turnovers than the Jags (nine). Hutchinson turned in three games this past season with at least three sacks, including the Ohio State game. Pairing him with Josh Allen could work wonders for the Jaguars' defense.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

I had an edge rusher here (Hutchinson) in my last mock, so I realize it might seem odd that I now have Detroit taking a safety -- a position often regarded as ranking outside of the top five in terms of priority (QB, pass rusher, LT, WR, CB). But my second-ranked pass rusher (Kayvon Thibodeaux) doesn't offer the same win-share value for the Lions as Hamilton does in 2022. Hamilton's versatility makes him the best selection for Detroit at No. 2 overall, as he has the potential to impact several phases of the game and areas of the field. My favorite Hamilton stat? Computer Vision shows he ranks in the 95th percentile in body control (eight-year sample) in plays that resulted in the following: interceptions, pass breakups, effective blitzing and shutting down outside pass catchers and slot pass catchers.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Lining up with Laremy Tunsil on the left and Neal on the right changes the tackle box for a team with a laundry list of needs. Neal is my model’s highest-rated tackle, especially on passing downs. The Texans are flush with draft capital after trading Deshaun Watson, so it's not hard to imagine them moving all over the board.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

New mock, same pick. And yes, even with the secondary additions of corner D.J Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

Another duplicate pick here from Mock 1.0, especially with the Giants front office telling us they aren't shopping Saquon Barkley. Ekwonu’s 18 big-time blocks in the run game, per Pro Football Focus, were seven more than the next-closest Power Five offensive lineman.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Mississippi State tackle allowed just 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Cross is a great fit for a Panthers O-line that just finished 31st on PFF's year-end rankings

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

After posting just 34 sacks last season (tied for 22nd), the Giants could pounce on the high-upside pass rusher out of Oregon.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

Walker is an interesting selection, considering the Falcons have a glaring need at wide receiver and could have their pick of the litter here. But snatching up Walker -- while continuing to hit WR in free agency -- adds more to the bottom line than the top receiver prospect would. My favorite Walker note comes from Computer Vision: In all alignments and situations he was used in last year at Georgia, his burst (first 3 yards traveled off the line) never eroded in speed. Walker blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, as well. And his upside is comparable to that of Thibodeaux, with a safer floor due in part to versatility.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Another edge rusher! Seattle's roster has needs everywhere, but the Seahawks could definitely use an explosive edge rusher to pressure the talented quarterbacks in the NFC West.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

What are the chances that it takes until Pick No. 10 for a wide receiver to come off the board? According to my models, a very low 17.5 percent. Wilson remains my top-rated receiver in this draft. His ability to produce both outside and from the slot helps differentiate him from many other top pass catchers in this class.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

PFF charted Stingley's LSU career completion percentage allowed at 41.1. That kind of sticky coverage would be a huge boon to a Commanders defense that just allowed a 100.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 2021. Pairing Stingley with Kendall Fuller, who was the bright spot of this secondary last season, creates the most value.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

I had Stingley here in Mock 1.0. With him off the board, the Vikings grab another CB. Stingley and McDuffie aren't interchangeable -- especially with their different body types/skill sets -- but the discrepancy in win-share value between the two is very minimal.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Sometimes, my own models surprise me -- and that's the case here. While the Texans have PLENTY of needs on both sides of the ball, I would've guessed the model would favor a defensive player here, with Houston addressing the offensive line at No. 3 overall. However, with the dwindling pool of free-agent WRs available, taking a big-bodied, contested-catch machine adds the most wins to this team in 2022.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

At his pro day, Karlaftis told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that his self comp is Khalil Mack. The Ravens would be ecstatic if he ended up being 75 percent of Mack. I am high on Karlaftis, primarily due to his power rush.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

I know we talked a lot about his Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis, at the combine, but Wyatt is a darling of Computer Vision metrics, showing explosive traits in pads. While the Eagles did re-sign Fletcher Cox, it's a one-year deal for a 30-something DT who has shown regression in recent seasons. Adding to this spot creates the most value should Philly not trade out of this pick or the next.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from IND)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The Eagles' receiving corps benefits most from adding a consistent vertical threat. Watching all 11 of Burks' receiving touchdowns last season -- and using Computer Vision to characterize them -- I saw his ability to dominate from the line of scrimmage quite clearly.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

I love this pick for two reasons:


  1. Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.
  2. Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT.
Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

This past season, Penning posted the highest run-blocking grade ever charted by Pro Football Focus (going back to 2014 for college grading), though it should be noted that it primarily came against FCS competition. With Terron Armstead now a Dolphin, Penning would be a Day 1 starter for New Orleans, manning the blind side opposite special bookend Ryan Ramczyk.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Linebackers are some of the hardest players to forecast in terms of fit and win share, but Lloyd stands out from the pack, especially with his ability to blitz and cover. The Eagles could definitely win the NFC East, but upgrading the defense is a big key to making that happen.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

Same pick as last time around in this slot. Especially with more certainty at the quarterback position, addressing the line is the biggest win-share mover for the Steelers.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

If this happens, it'll mark the second year in a row where the board falls the Patriots' way in Round 1, allowing them to fill a glaring need without the need for even a small draft-day trade. With uncertainty about Dont'a Hightower's return, my model has Dean sliding right into a crucial part of New England's defense.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

Anyone shocked seeing a receiver here? To me, Green Bay's history of not drafting first-round wideouts is more of a fun note than a predictive one. Ultimately, it will likely be the Packers' job to select whichever top wideout they like most, though they might have to move up the board to get him.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

If Williams hadn't torn his ACL in the national title game, he would have slightly edged out Garrett Wilson for top WR on my board. But he did, and although the 'Bama product says he's "ahead of schedule" in his rehab, it's still an uncertainty. The Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from injury, but Christian Kirk's in Jacksonville and A.J. Green remains a free agent. Williams' route running and speed forecast could nicely complement Hopkins and change the Cardinals' pass-catching potential.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · IOL · Junior (RS)

Pedigreed interior O-linemen -- especially ones with projected profiles that suggest at least above-average (if not elite) production -- pair well with what we have seen Kellen Moore call. Linderbaum becomes above-average or better in 30.4 percent of outcomes, per my models. Think of 25 percent as a very high number.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

I know the Bills are matching OG Ryan Bates' offer sheet from the Bears, but the value of adding Johnson in the first -- and then reinforcing other positions (like RB) later -- creates the most wins. However, if any of the corners who are already gone in this exercise remain available on draft night, a switch makes sense.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

The more the Titans convince opposing teams that they can pass the ball, the better for the offense as a whole. Dotson would help Tennessee do just that as a nice complement to A.J. Brown and Robert Woods.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

Computer Vision shows that Mafe's burst (speed off the line of scrimmage) ranks in the top 20 of all edge rushers in the past eight draft classes.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

I was really hoping to get another wideout here, for fun. But nah. The Packers are likely to rely on runs from Aaron Jones/A.J. Dillon and shorter passes -- at least for some time. Davante Adams is my top-rated WR in the league; losing him necessitates an adjustment period, even for the back-to-back MVP. Give Aaron Rodgers a rugged blocker to blow open running lanes and provide time in the pocket.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

Pass-stopping defensive pieces might matter most in this loaded AFC West. So, even though the Chiefs have already replaced Tyrann Mathieu with Justin Reid, both this pick and the very next one address the back end of Kansas City's defense. Hill offers plenty of versatility, to boot.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Florida · CB · Junior

To be honest, the margin between Elam and Clemson corner Andrew Booth is razor thin. Though Booth did recently have core muscle surgery

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

There are defensive areas on this roster that must be addressed, but rounding out a complete overhaul of the interior O-line (after adding Ted Karras and Alex Cappa in free agency) could be a huge boon to the Bengals, who will play a first-place schedule in 2022.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Ojabo slides in this mock due to the torn Achilles suffered at his pro day. Considering that I am selecting for wins in 2022, the fact that he's still a first-rounder says a lot about how much my model believes in his raw ability, because it is uncertain how many games he will be able to play as a rookie.

