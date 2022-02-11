Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Could I have put a QB here? Sure. But I believe, heading into Super Bowl LVI, that Denver will be a big player in the veteran QB market. My model also doesn't believe that any of the draft-eligible QBs are prudent picks at No. 9 overall (especially in this no-trades-allowed mock). Now that that's out of the way, we can talk about Lloyd, given one of the highest ceilings in this entire class by my model, in large part due to his high production in each of the areas he was asked to handle: blitzing off the edge, coverage, taking on blocks and covering tight ends, among others. Computer vision shows he has elite pursuit (top 90th percentile in ability to get his hips in the right direction toward the ball) on passing plays in zone coverage.