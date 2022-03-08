Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Steelers nab Kenny Pickett; Travon Walker first defender selected

EDITOR'S NOTE: This mock draft was published prior to the news, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, that the Seahawks have agreed in principle to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos.
In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine, it's time to take another crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2022 NFL Draft. You'll see plenty of changes from my first mock draft, starting at the very top. The first defender off the board might surprise you, too.
Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go -- not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.
Big Ickey put on a show at the combine. When his size, explosiveness, upside and football character are all considered, he grabs the top spot.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS
The Panthers might not be able to land the offensive lineman they want at No. 6, so they leap up the board to grab one of the safer players in the draft.
Walker has the size/length that Nick Caserio likes and the toughness/athletic numbers that Lovie Smith loves. This pick will shake up draft expectations.
Hamilton didn't run a fast 40-yard dash (4.59), but the rest of his testing was great -- and his versatility and football character are off the charts. The Jets land a very good football player.
This projection will come as a surprise to some, but this is a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones (and Saquon Barkley?), so addressing the offensive line is a must.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS
Hutchinson is well-liked around the league, but maybe not loved. He lacks explosive get-off and has below-average length, which may push him down a little bit.
Here comes the run on edge defenders. This pick could come down to the best interview, Johnson or Kayvon Thibodeaux, but it's likely one or the other lands here.
Hard to imagine the Falcons passing on a player with such immense upside at a position of desperate need.
Welp, Aaron Rodgers is officially out of play. How about a dual-threat quarterback who fits Nathaniel Hackett's outside-zone scheme?
Sauce is a long, competitive ballhawk with press-man and Cover 3 talent to fit into a variety of schemes as a rookie starter.
The choice here could be between QB Kenny Pickett, OG Kenyon Green and Wilson. Washington goes with the highest-graded player at a position of need.
Stingley's name will gain traction once again after his pro day next month, and the Vikings are a team in need of a talented cornerback to tighten up the pass defense.
DT Jordan Davis could be the surprise pick here, but an analytics-driven team like the Browns would likely covet three downs of production at a premium position like defensive end with a selection this early.
In this scenario, the Ravens are likely running the card up for either Cross or Kenyon Green, depending on which position (tackle or guard) they place the highest priority on, based on the current roster.
Philadelphia lands one of the cleanest cornerback prospects in the draft with the versatility and talent to play wide or over the slot.
London might not have the buzz that the combine speedsters garnered last week, but he's a big ball-winner -- and that is exactly what Philadelphia needs opposite DeVonta Smith.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS
For the second mock draft in a row, I'm having the Steelers swap spots with the Chargers; only this time, Kevin Colbert grabs a quarterback who might be able to start right away for a win-now team.
The Saints have quite a few needs on the offensive side, but Rome wasn't built in a day. New Orleans grabs a body-mover and plug-and-play starter at guard.
Let's get some pass rush going in Philadelphia! Ojabo may be raw as a run defender, but his instincts and upside as a pass rusher are undeniable.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS
The Chargers were terrible at stopping the run last season. That changes with the addition of the block-eating Davis, whose combination of size and athleticism should allow him to play anywhere along the line.
Elam plays a position of need for New England and possesses a combination of size, speed and intelligence that will be very appealing to Bill Belichick.
Very physical take-on linebacker with a nose for the football and an ability to rush the passer. Honestly, he is made for the Silver and Black.
Buttery-smooth athlete with home run speed and the athletic ability to uncover on all three levels. Olave can align all over the field, which is perfect for Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
There is about to be a blood-letting at the receiver position in Dallas, so fortifying that spot with a player as talented as Burks should be a no-brainer if he's available here.
With such a deep class of pass rushers available in this draft, the Bills decide to boost their secondary in Round 1 with a cornerback who is tough and scheme-versatile.
I see the Titans allowing Ben Jones to walk in free agency and taking their chances at finding a center in the draft. OH, LOOK -- it's the draft's best center just waiting at pick No. 26!
The sudden retirement of Ali Marpet -- as well as potential free-agent losses along the interior -- could make Johnson a perfect match for the Bucs.
The former tight end is a fluid athlete with above-average upside and the potential to play either guard or tackle, which is why he should be in consideration for the Packers.
The Dolphins find an inside linebacker with a blend of size, speed and football intelligence for the middle of their defense.
Wyatt is a three-down defensive tackle with excellent hands and explosive take-off as a rusher. The Chiefs can find an edge rusher later in the draft.
Smith's stump-grinding power will be an immediate help at guard while he continues to hone his technique before bumping outside as a starting tackle in the future. Smith is a fast riser in the pre-draft process.
Williams might not help the Lions much this year as he recovers from an ACL tear, but the long-term potential for the explosive deep-ball threat is what matters most.