2022 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, the prospect-evaluation process continues on with the 2022 pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have another opportunity (in some cases their only one) to see the draft's top players perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.
March 8
- Miami (Ohio)
March 9
- Arkansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- UAB
- Wisconsin
March 10
- Fordham
- South Alabama
March 11
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Texas
- Tulsa
March 14
- Arizona State
- Georgia Tech
- Kent State
- Western Michigan
March 15
- Auburn
- Central Michigan
- UCLA
March 16
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
March 17
- Clemson
- South Carolina State
- Stanford
March 18
- Coastal Carolina
- Michigan
- South Carolina
March 20
- Baylor
- Boise State
March 21
- Iowa
- Nevada
- Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- Toledo
March 22
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Mississippi State
- Nebraska
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
March 23
- Connecticut
- Mississippi
- Ohio State
- South Dakota State
- USC
- UTSA
- Virginia
March 24
- Brown
- Cincinnati
- Fresno State
- Memphis
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma State
- Penn State
- SMU
- Utah
March 25
- Boston College
- BYU
- Culver-Stockton
- Missouri
- Missouri Western State
- Notre Dame
- TCU
March 28
- Air Force
- Florida
- Florida A&M
- Idaho
- North Carolina
- Sam Houston State
- Washington State
March 29
- Fayetteville State
- Florida State
- Louisville
- North Carolina State
- Purdue
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
March 30
- Alabama
- Colorado State
- Florida International
- Maryland
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
March 31
- Appalachian State
- Oregon State
- Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Texas Tech
- Western Kentucky
April 4
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Montana State
April 5
- Nicholls State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Southern A&M
- USC (WR Drake London)
April 6
- LSU