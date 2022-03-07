2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

Published: Mar 07, 2022 at 03:57 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, the prospect-evaluation process continues on with the 2022 pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have another opportunity (in some cases their only one) to see the draft's top players perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

March 8

  • Miami (Ohio)

March 9

  • Arkansas
  • Kansas State
  • Oklahoma
  • UAB
  • Wisconsin

March 10

  • Fordham
  • South Alabama

March 11

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Texas
  • Tulsa

March 14

  • Arizona State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Kent State
  • Western Michigan

March 15

  • Auburn
  • Central Michigan
  • UCLA

March 16

  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota

March 17

  • Clemson
  • South Carolina State
  • Stanford

March 18

  • Coastal Carolina
  • Michigan
  • South Carolina

March 20

  • Baylor
  • Boise State

March 21

  • Iowa
  • Nevada
  • Northern Iowa
  • Pittsburgh
  • Toledo

March 22

  • Iowa State
  • Liberty
  • Mississippi State
  • Nebraska
  • Rutgers
  • San Diego State
  • Texas A&M
  • Virginia Tech

March 23

  • Connecticut
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio State
  • South Dakota State
  • USC
  • UTSA
  • Virginia

March 24

  • Brown
  • Cincinnati
  • Fresno State
  • Memphis
  • North Dakota
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma State
  • Penn State
  • SMU
  • Utah

March 25

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Culver-Stockton
  • Missouri
  • Missouri Western State
  • Notre Dame
  • TCU

March 28

  • Air Force
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Idaho
  • North Carolina
  • Sam Houston State
  • Washington State

March 29

  • Fayetteville State
  • Florida State
  • Louisville
  • North Carolina State
  • Purdue
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

March 30

  • Alabama
  • Colorado State
  • Florida International
  • Maryland
  • Miami
  • Tennessee
  • Wake Forest

March 31

  • Appalachian State
  • Oregon State
  • Tennessee-Chattanooga
  • Texas Tech
  • Western Kentucky

April 4

  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Montana State

April 5

  • Nicholls State
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • Southern A&M
  • USC (WR Drake London)

April 6

  • LSU

Related Content

news

2022 All-Combine Team: Spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects fully showed out at Lucas Oil Stadium? Nick Shook provides the All-Combine Team, spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 4: Sauce Gardner, Zyon McCollum show out

Cornerbacks and safeties took the field on Sunday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes made history on Sunday with a blazingly fast run in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 3: Georgia's Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt turn heads

Defensive linemen and linebackers took the field on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

DT prospect Jordan Davis posts stunning 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds on Day 3 of NFL Combine

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis started Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with a jaw-dropping 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds.
news

With NFL opportunity knocking, Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner thanks his mother by telling her to retire

Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't allow a receiving TD in three years of college ball, but with the NFL in his future, he wants to allow his mom the luxury of retirement after all she's done for him. 
news

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. says he's best cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. won't be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine as he rehabs from foot surgery, but he still staked his claim to the title of best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker blaze 4.3 40-yard dashes in record-setting RB night at NFL Scouting Combine

A record-setting six running backs posted 40-yard dash times in the 4.3s at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, including top prospects Breece Hall and Kenny Walker.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 2: Ickey Ekwonu, Kenny Walker III shine

Running backs and offensive linemen took the field on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Ickey Ekwonu highlights fastest offensive line class ever at NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive linemen might not be known for their wheels, but the 2022 NFL Draft crop had a record-setting night on Friday at the combine. Twelve O-linemen posted a sub-5.0-second time in the 40-yard dash, shattering the previous record. 
news

Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd? Top linebacker prospects weigh in on draft debate

Who's the best off-ball linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft class: Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd? The two vaunted prospects weigh in on this growing debate at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW