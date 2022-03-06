2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 3: Georgia's Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt turn heads

Lloyd's stellar play the last two seasons has teams excited about his NFL future. However, his workout did not match the outstanding athleticism usually possessed by linebackers taken in the top half of the first round. His 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump were fine, and he had a respectable 25 reps on the bench press. But Lloyd’s 4.66 40 time was not exceptional and neither was his work during on-field drills. His lateral movement and stop-start ability were only average, as were his hands in coverage work. Will the workout cause a significant drop in Lloyd's stock? Unlikely. But with other defenders excelling this week, his performance might make it difficult for teams to justify drafting him with a top-12 selection.