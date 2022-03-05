2022 NFL Draft

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. says he's best cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 05, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s 2022 NFL Draft stock might have cooled a bit in the past year, but based on his press conference Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine, his confidence has not wavered.

Stingley declared himself the best CB in the class of '22 during his session with reporters.

"I know myself and I know that when I'm at the best version of myself, I'm the greatest," he said.

Related Links

Stingley will not be working out at the combine with his fellow DBs on Sunday (2 p.m. ET on NFL Network) as he continues to rehab from the Lisfranc surgery he underwent on his left foot on Sept. 29, but he plans to be a full participant in LSU's pro day on April 6. The former first-team All-SEC pick said he was given a 4-6 month timetable for recovery and is almost back to 100 percent after missing all but three games in 2021. He recently resumed running and is starting to be able to plant on the left foot.

After earning consensus first-team All-American honors as a freshman in 2019, Stingley did not receive the same rave reviews for his play in 2020 -- when he missed three games (one due to illness and two due to ankle injury) -- and his injury-shortened 2021 season. Once considered the clear favorite to be the CB1 in his class, NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein each have Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner rated as the 2022 draft's top cornerback. Jeremiah rates Stingley as the No. 2 CB available, while Brooks and Zierlein both have him as the CB3.

Stingley did not agree with any sentiment that his performance declined, though.

"Going into my second year and throughout my second year, I felt it was just as good as my freshman year," he said. "Freshman year I had over 90 targets. Sophomore year I had 30. If anything, that should just say I was doing my job."

While he'll have to wait until the Tigers' pro day to give scouts another look at what he can do on the field, Stingley will get the opportunity to answer questions from NFL teams during interviews at the combine. He said the Giants and Jets, who each hold two picks inside the top 10, are among the squads he has met with in Indianapolis.

Per Stingley, teams have not expressed concern about his foot injury during their interviews with him.

Related Content

news

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker blaze 4.3 40-yard dashes in record-setting RB night at NFL Scouting Combine

A record-setting six running backs posted 40-yard dash times in the 4.3s at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, including top prospects Breece Hall and Kenny Walker.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 2: Ickey Ekwonu, Kenny Walker III shine

Running backs and offensive linemen took the field on Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Ickey Ekwonu highlights fastest offensive line class ever at NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive linemen might not be known for their wheels, but the 2022 NFL Draft crop had a record-setting night on Friday at the combine. Twelve O-linemen posted a sub-5.0-second time in the 40-yard dash, shattering the previous record. 
news

Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd? Top linebacker prospects weigh in on draft debate

Who's the best off-ball linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft class: Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd? The two vaunted prospects weigh in on this growing debate at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Gargantuan OT prospect Daniel Faalele heavier than any NFL player at 384 pounds

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, gargantuan offensive tackle prospect Daniel Faalele tipped the scales at 384 pounds, giving him a heavier listed weight than any player in the NFL today.
news

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II out to prove breakout year at Florida State wasn't a fluke

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II enjoyed a breakout 2021 season. Johnson told reporters Friday that his only season at FSU was not a fluke.
news

Top draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to criticism about his passion for the game at NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux brushed off questions about whether he has adequate fire during his Friday press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Top draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson: Going to home-state Lions would make NFL transition easier

Aidan Hutchinson grew up in Michigan and stayed in state to play college ball for the Wolverines. The highly regarded edge rusher could land back in Detroit at No. 2 overall in April's 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Tyquan Thornton's 4.28 40-yard dash headlines fastest receiver class ever at NFL Scouting Combine

The receivers put on an unprecedented display of speed Thursday night at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with a record eight wideouts cracking 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Baylor's Tyquan Thornton was the headliner with a 4.28 mark.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 1: Chris Olave, Malik Willis impress

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the field on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Who starred on the big stage? Who disappointed? Chad Reuter reveals his winners and losers.
news

Calvin Austin III electrifies NFL Scouting Combine with 4.32 40-yard dash, explosive jumps

One of the smallest prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class put on a big show in the first day of on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Calvin Austin III blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash, while also posting explosive figures in the vertical leap and broad jump.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW