2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 2: Ickey Ekwonu, Kenny Walker III shine

The headlines after Friday's workout might laud Breece Hall for his 4.39 40 time and 40-inch vertical, but Strong's 4.37 40 and 36-inch hops, as well as his superior on-field work, gave him the best all-around evening among RBs. Hall's straight-line speed was confirmed, as was his hip tightness in position drills, which means I still expect him to be a second-round pick with great potential as a breakaway threat. Strong, on the other hand, really helped himself. Not only did he show off long speed with and without the ball in his hands, but also when getting into flat and downfield routes. His foot quickness in bag drills was very good and the former Jackrabbit also showed an excellent second-level shake. Throw in reliable hands as a receiver, adjusting to passes thrown a bit behind him and over his head, and the FCS star proved himself worthy of a top-100 selection.