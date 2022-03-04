Top draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to criticism about his passion for the game at NFL Scouting Combine

"Well, you know, like you say, I tell the coaches that, you know, there's nothing he can tell me that I don't already know," he said. "That's because I'm honest with myself and I watch the tape. If you're a student of the game, you know what you can get better at."

As for the areas in which Thibodeaux would like to improve, he mentioned working on additional pass-rush counters to utilize if he gets stalemated on a play. How he'll respond if those stalemates lead to a prolonged streak without a sack -- and the criticism that will surely come with it -- is one topic the Giants wanted to discuss when they met with the star edge rusher in Indy, per Thibodeaux.

"(The Giants were) just giving me a hard time," he said. "Like, when you bring up what's going to happen if I'm not the star coming in. Five games in, if I don't have a sack, we talked about, you know the media is going to be down on me, everybody's going to (have) me in the doghouse. ... I let them know I've been in the media since I was a sophomore in high school. I've been trained for this my whole life. I know most of it is entertainment, right? So, I'm not really worried, because whatever happens between the four walls of the organization, is what's going to dictate the future. If I have five bad games, we're going to focus on that next week or how we're going to dominate the team that's next."