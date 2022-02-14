2022 NFL Draft order: QB a need for eight teams entering offseason

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





49ers' record: 10-7 (.500)

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, LB





CG: It's worth noting that new coach Mike McDaniel's background is on offense. Assuming GM Chris Grier is open to McDaniel's input, it seems all the more likely now that the Dolphins' extensive offensive needs -- particularly along the line -- will be of the highest priority.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.