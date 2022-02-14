2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft order: QB a need for eight teams entering offseason

Published: Feb 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM
by Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage, with the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner. In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, here's the current order for Round 1 of the 2022 draft, which kicks off on April 28 in Las Vegas, along with the three needs for each team.

The order for picks 1-18 is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32) is determined by the results of postseason play.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-14 · Strength of schedule: .512

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


CG: In Doug Pederson, the Jaguars now have a head coach in place with a track record for QB development. The next move is to surround Trevor Lawrence with more talent, starting at the tackle and wide receiver spots. 

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
3-13-1 · .528

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR


DP: With two first-round picks -- their own and the one they acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade -- the Lions have an opportunity to set a foundation for brighter days after averaging 3.7 wins per season over the last three years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-13 · .498

Biggest needs: CB, QB, Edge


CG: It's hard to point out where the Texans don't need help; three positions doesn't cover it. They face a daunting rebuild, but with Davis Mills' solid quarterback play to finish this season, we've moved that position to their No. 2 need.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-13 · .512

Biggest needs: DB, WR, Edge


CG: The Jets can go in all kinds of directions with the No. 4 overall pick, from the positions of need listed above to offensive tackle, where the club might lose starting RT Morgan Moses to free agency.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-13 · .536

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE


DP: The Giants say they are all in on Daniel Jones in 2022. They best give him a better offensive line, and adding a pass-catching tight end could be a priority with Evan Engram headed for free agency.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-12 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB


DP: Carolina's problems are about as clear cut as it gets. The Panthers allowed the second-most sacks among NFC teams (52) and their QBs combined for the league's lowest passer rating (68.5) and completion percentage (58.1).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CHICAGO BEARS


Bears' record: 6-11 (.524)


See Pick No. 5 for analysis of the Giants' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
7-10 · .472

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, WR


DP: Atlanta had the fewest sacks in the league, by far, with 18 (no other team had fewer than 29) and Matt Ryan's offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL. There's a lot of work to be done in the trenches here.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
7-10 · .484

Biggest needs: QB, LB, Edge


CG: The quarterback position needs addressing, and the free-agent field of options isn't exactly inspiring. That list includes Teddy Bridgewater, who would have to prove himself to a new coach in Nathaniel Hackett if he were to re-sign with Denver.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 7-10 (.519)


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
7-10 · .529

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR


DP: The Commanders have burned through 10 different starting quarterbacks over the past four seasons, posting a record of 24-41 in that span. Will they invest a first-round pick in the position for the second time in four years﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-9 · .507

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, LB


DP: Free agency threatens to leave the Vikings much thinner at corner and off the edge. Keep in mind that the Minnesota defense has ranked in the bottom 10 in points allowed for two straight seasons.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
13
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
8-9 · .514

Biggest needs: DT, LB, WR


CG: Already facing potential free-agency losses all over the defensive front, the Browns' offseason was further complicated by defensive tackle Malik McDowell's January arrest. The Browns need to add another receiving threat to help Baker Mayfield, but they'll need to plug the defense even more.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
8-9 · .531

Biggest needs: DT, OL, LB


CG: Central to the Ravens' late-season collapse was pass protection. With arguably the most elusive quarterback in the game in Lamar Jackson, and a pretty elusive backup in Tyler Huntley, who made four starts, Baltimore gave up 57 sacks on the year. Shoring that issue up should be a major factor in the club's draft approach.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Dolphins' record: 9-8 (.464)


See Pick 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


Colts' record: 9-8 (.495)


See Pick 19 for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Colts' needs.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
9-8 · .510

Biggest needs: DT, LB, WR

 

CG: If the Chargers don't address their porous run defense with the No. 17 overall pick, they'd be well-advised to do so soon thereafter. A new contract for wide receiver Mike Williams would sharpen the focus on their need for defense, although an offensive tackle in the first round could make sense as well.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
9-8 · .512

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OT

 

DP: Wide receiver remains on the needs list, even though the Saints don't expect to trade Michael Thomas, who has played in seven games since the start of the 2020 season.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
9-8 · .469

Biggest needs: Edge, S, WR


DP: The Eagles are currently holding the keys to the 2022 draft with three first-round picks. Philly will likely have big holes to fill, with a starting edge rusher and both of its starting safeties headed for the open market.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-7-1 · .521

Biggest needs: QB, OL, LB


CG: It's hard to imagine outgoing GM Kevin Colbert won't try to set the Steelers up with their next standout quarterback in what will be his final draft with the club. But he'll need to deliver beyond that for a Pittsburgh team with plenty of needs.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
10-7 · .481

Biggest needs: DB, LB, WR


CG: The New England defense that led a midseason seven-game win streak to push the Patriots into the playoffs had plenty of starters playing out the end of their contracts. They extended safety Adrian Phillips' deal last month, but there currently isn't much cap space to bring back others.

Pick
22
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
10-7 · .510

Biggest needs: DT, OL, WR


CG: New GM Dave Ziegler won't need much time in the film room to see that the Raiders' biggest problems are up front, especially at defensive tackle. In the range of Las Vegas' No. 22 overall pick, Georgia's Jordan Davis could be the ideal remedy.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
11-6 · .490

Biggest needs: CB, DL, Edge


DP: Assuming the friction between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals gets sorted out, Arizona's biggest question marks are likely to be on defense. But a longer-form needs list would include a pass-catcher.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
12-5 · .488

Biggest needs: DB, DL, OL


DP: Dallas is likely to be in the market for a guard with Connor Williams' contract expiring, and the depth at offensive tackle could be improved, too.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
11-6 · .472

Biggest needs: DL, OL, WR


CG: The Bills' defense ranked first in the league in 2021. However, there are numerous pending free agents along the defensive front, and Buffalo will likely be looking for cheaper alternatives.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
12-5 · .472

Biggest needs: OL, LB, TE


CG: With Julio Jones under contract for two more seasons, we're resisting the temptation to include wide receiver on the above list. But Tennessee needs a healthier, more productive Jones to complement A.J. Brown next year.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13-4 · .467

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR


DP: The list of pressing needs for the Bucs is much longer than three positions. What will be the team's long-term plan at running back, tight end, interior defensive line and cornerback?

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
13-4 · .479

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB


DP: The Packers last spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver 20 years ago. In other words, they're due.

Pick
29
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 10-7 (.500)

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, LB


CG: It's worth noting that new coach Mike McDaniel's background is on offense. Assuming GM Chris Grier is open to McDaniel's input, it seems all the more likely now that the Dolphins' extensive offensive needs -- particularly along the line -- will be of the highest priority.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
12-5 · .538

Biggest needs: DB, OT, WR


CG: The Chiefs face potential free-agency holes all over the secondary, collectively making for their biggest draft need as of now. Of course, left tackle would rise to the top of the list if Orlando Brown exited, but GM Brett Veach has said he expects Brown to return.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
10-7 · .472

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB


CG: Better protection for Joe Burrow is a must. He's an elite quarterback, something Cincinnati hasn't had since Boomer Esiason, and any other draft needs are secondary to keeping him upright.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 12-5 (.483)


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
6-11

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS


Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB


DP: In addition to the glaring needs listed above, the new regime in Chicago could be rebuilding the interior D-line with the contracts for Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols expiring.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
9-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: DB, WR, OT


CG: With uncertainty about Carson Wentz's future and significant salary-cap space, the Colts' draft needs might look a lot different come April. For now, additional punch at wide receiver and solidifying the secondary are paramount.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
12-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, LB


DP: The Rams, who currently are without a first-round pick until 2024, could have a massive void to fill at left tackle if Walter Payton Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth decides to retire this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: CB, OL, WR


DP: The Niners won't be on the clock until Pick No. 61, but as talented as they are, they could certainly use some young players who are ready to step in from Day 1, especially at cornerback and on the offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
7-10

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL


DP: The secondary and offensive line lead the to-do list for a team short on draft capital, but the D-line might also require attention with two starters ticketed for free agency.

