Around the NFL

Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season

Published: Feb 12, 2022 at 04:34 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Saints played the entire 2021 season without star receiver Michael Thomas due to a string of nagging ankle injuries.

An eventful 9-8 campaign for the Saints, followed by Sean Payton's stunning departure, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's ensuing promotion and ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿'s arrest in Las Vegas, largely shifted the spotlight off of Thomas, his uncertain recovery timetable and status with the team.

On Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl Live that the organization does not plan to trade the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year and expect him back on the playing field in 2022.

"It seems the curiosity and saga surrounding Michael Thomas, the Saints' standout receiver, is coming to a close in a positive way for all parties," Rapoport said. "He's spent considerable time in New York after another setback with his [ankle], getting weekly treatments. That's where he has been really since the regular season ended. ... He is back in New Orleans now, he's been communicating with the team."

Lower leg issues have limited the former All-Pro for two seasons and eventually required the 28-year-old to undergo two surgeries in 2021. Thomas' 2022 cap number currently accounts for $24.7 million; that number would slightly decrease to $22.7 million in dead cap money if he's traded or released prior to June 1, and result in $15.8 million in savings if he's traded or released after June 1. As things stand, the Saints and Thomas are marching to the beat of the same drum entering next season.

While the forecast on Thomas looks more and more promising, the uncertainty surrounding who will be throwing him the ball remains a hot-button topic approaching the 2022 NFL Draft and a potentially explosive offseason of QB movement. The Allen era figures to be one teeming with possible scenarios in the weeks and months ahead.

Related Content

news

Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals announced their final two practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday, naming a receiver and a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the active roster.
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'best of' opportunity after being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ and DT ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ were activated from injured reserve while TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and T ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ were placed on IR on Friday. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) to play in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW