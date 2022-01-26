Cap casualties and trade chips: Ten New Orleans Saints players who could be moved this offseason

2022 cap number: $5.57 million

2022 dead cap number (via pre-June 1 trade/release): $3.84 million

Post-June 1 cap savings (via trade/release): $3.65 million





Look, there's no reason to carry a kicker for more than $5 million in cap space unless that kicker is named Justin Tucker. The Saints won't clear Lutz's entire cap number by moving on from the 2019 Pro Bowler, but they may find a few interested suitors willing to part with draft picks. As we learned in the Divisional Round, it's worth investing in a reliable kicker if you have the cap space to do so. The Saints, unfortunately, do not.

Potential buyers: Everyone in need of a reliable kicker.