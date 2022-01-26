Sean Payton's tenure with New Orleans Saints transformed franchise, reinvigorated city

There was talk of permanently moving the franchise from the city it has called home since 1967 because of damage to the stadium and city. Many were without power, clean water and a place to live, but everyone seemed to rally around the Saints and Payton, who along with general manager Mickey Loomis pieced together a team that, one year after finishing with the league's second-worst record, came within a game of reaching the Super Bowl. In fact, anyone who witnessed their return to the Superdome that season will never forget the emotion of the Steve Gleason blocked punt that contributed to their prime-time victory over the archrival Atlanta Falcons. The energy released following that play was cathartic, if not primal.

They would go on to win the franchise's only championship three years later thanks to the leadership of Payton, who helped to rebuild the fabric of the city with the on-field play of a quarterback with a reconstructed shoulder. Together, Payton and Drew Brees brought hope and joy to the region. They were central to the team posting 30 games with 500 or more yards of total offense since 2006, the most in the NFL in that span.

On Tuesday, Payton admitted he thought about walking away with Brees following the 2020 season, but kept his feelings to himself because he wasn't sure if his emotions were playing with him or he actually was ready to depart. But after a challenging 2021 season in which star receiver Michael Thomas never suited up because of injury, the team played on the road until October because of another hurricane, quarterback Jameis Winston tore an ACL in Week 8 and did not return, and Payton and a group of players missed a game because of COVID, causing the fourth-string quarterback to start one week -- after all of that, his gut, not his mind, confirmed it was time to move on.

"I don't know what's next," he said, "and it kind of feels good."