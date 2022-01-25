Around the NFL

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Published: Jan 25, 2022
Sean Payton's storied run with the New Orleans Saints is finished.

Payton is stepping down as head coach of the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Payton, 58, leaves the Saints with an overall regular-season record of 152-89 and a postseason mark of 9-8, including one Super Bowl victory and the 2006 AP Coach of the Year award, in 15 seasons.

"Honestly, as I sit here today, and this is OK, I don't know what's next," Payton told reporters during a Tuesday news conference. "Look, I read the reports and I've not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio, maybe that opportunity arises but every time I read something that says like, 'He's in line for this job,' I'll call my agent, Don [Yee], and I'll say, 'Don, did you hear something? 'Cause I've not heard anything.' And that's OK. I think I'd like to do that, I think I'd be pretty good at it. So, steppin' outside like in the cold weather today and be a little uncomfortable professionally or from a career standpoint is OK. I don't like the word 'retirement,' Mr. B [late owner Tom Benson] didn't like it either, he always said 'retirement's overrated.' We get sold this image of retirement by these investment groups on TV and golf courses and, so, yeah, I still have a vision for doing things in football and, I'll be honest with ya, that might be coaching again at some point. I don't think it's this year, I think maybe in the future but that's not where my heart is right now. It's not at all."

Payton later reiterated his next stop might be TV.

"I've had some opportunities," he said. "I talked to Drew (Brees) about it a little bit last night. I don't know that part of it that well, but that would be something that would interest me."

Rapoport reported that Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is considered the leading candidate to replace Payton. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected to interview, per Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Payton, who had three years remaining on his contract, had not committed to returning to coach New Orleans after an incredibly difficult and challenging season.

Saints owner Gayle Benson confirmed the uncertainty in New Orleans on Tuesday when she said "I don't think any of us know" what Payton's future with the team is.

Now we have the answer, and the arduous 2021 season will go down as his last with the Saints. Payton acknowledged there might be speculation that he'll look to coach elsewhere in 2022 -- he has often been linked to Dallas, where he served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for three years before arriving in New Orleans -- but that isn't on his radar right now.

"I felt like 10 years went by and we talked about the other team for a lot, and I get it, I understand it. But no, my plans are not to be coaching in 2022. And that's just how I feel," Payton said.

Payton's time with the once-woeful Saints was nothing short of remarkable. The coach arrived in 2006, coinciding with the franchise's monumental signing of Brees. Together, Payton and Brees turned a club once known as little more than a laughingstock for much of its existence into a perennial contender.

The turnaround was instant, with Payton's squad winning 10 games in its first season and scoring a Divisional Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles before eventually falling to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game. Payton would get his shot at a title a few years later when he led the Saints to a 13-3 regular-season finish, a first-round bye and two NFC playoff wins -- including a thrilling overtime triumph over Brett Favre's Minnesota Vikings, a game that would later serve as the source of massive controversy -- on the way to the franchise's first and only Super Bowl triumph.

Just four years into the job, Payton was a Super Bowl champion, taking down the powerful Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Three years later, the NFL suspended him for one season as a result of the league's investigation into New Orleans' bounty program.

