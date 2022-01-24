Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022.

"We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson told Sean Fazende of Fox 8 NOLA on Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess. I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Payton has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans and had not informed the organization of his plans. It's possible the Super Bowl-winning coach could step down for a year.

Benson's comments confirm that Payton's status is unknown at this stage.

Rapoport added that Payton returned to the team facility Monday after being on vacation for more than a week.