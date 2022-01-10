Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

The big problem that plagued Vic Fangio with the Broncos is one that will shape the search for his successor. They haven't had a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning won the Super Bowl and retired six years ago. The next coach will be the Broncos' fourth since that title was won, and they haven't been to the playoffs since. And there is a bigger uncertainty on the horizon -- the Broncos could have a new owner by the time next season starts. That could give pause to candidates who have other options.





But there are loads of upside to the Broncos. There is a core group of young players, led by Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams, to build around. They have a defense and players at the skill positions. There is cap space. There are extra draft picks. And this is one of the NFL's greatest football towns. A quick turnaround is possible, especially because the offseason focus will be on finally fixing the quarterback position. All of that will make this one of the most attractive jobs available.