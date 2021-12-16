Jaguars need culture change more than ever after Urban Meyer disaster

Instead, in Jacksonville, the losses mounted, the team sometimes looked unprepared and, worst of all, Meyer often looked disinterested and sounded alarmingly detached. There were times in interviews when Meyer seemed not to know how his players were being used. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported last week that he called his assistant coaches "losers" and argued with veteran receiver Marvin Jones. On Wednesday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him, something the team's lawyer was apparently told about months ago. It was all wildly unprofessional and indefensible and any one of the incidents would have made a good final straw. Khan did not specify in his midnight statement what pushed him to act now.

To any close observer, though, Meyer might have reached the point of no return a week ago. That was when Lawrence, who is polished and mature and well aware of his role as face of the franchise, questioned publicly why running back James Robinson, one of the Jaguars' best players, was not on the field in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson had been benched after a fumble.

Lawrence's break with Meyer seems telling in retrospect -- Lawrence had an up-close seat to the dysfunction inside the building and he had apparently had enough, well aware that Meyer's decision-making was affecting the team's ability to compete. When Lawrence bemoaned the constant drama surrounding the Jaguars this week, it was hard to imagine how Meyer could repair the damage that had been done.

When he was hired, Meyer got some advice from his friend, basketball coach Billy Donovan, about making the leap from college to professional sports.

"Don't undervalue the intelligence of a professional athlete," Meyer reported Donovan telling him. "They're going to measure everything you say, they'll measure everything you do. So just make sure you and your staff are on point, because if you lose trust, it's over."

Meyer liked telling that story, but he didn't seem to learn any of it. He lost trust quickly and now it's over, the Jaguars needing a culture change more than ever.

A new state-of-the-art team facility is under construction, and there are good players, most importantly the jewel of a quarterback, on the roster. The pieces are in place for a rebirth, as they were when Meyer arrived. What is needed -- then, and still -- is the right coach.

Meyer's mantra in Jacksonville implored everyone to be accountable. "Own It" was painted on the walls, and stitched onto golf shirts. That just about sums up Meyer's tenure. He was very good at talking about the things that made for a successful team, but it was leadership by platitude, pulled from any business book on the best-seller list, as flimsy as the paper they are printed on.