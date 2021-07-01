NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The spring OTAs period saw three teams violate rules set forth by the league's collective bargaining agreement. The NFL responded with fines for the trio of clubs and their head coaches Thursday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Jacksonville drew the largest fine at $200,000, while San Francisco and Dallas were each fined $100,000.

Accordingly, new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was docked $100,000 for violations, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan each received $50,000 fines.

All three teams will also have to forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Garafolo added.

Specifics of the violations are unknown, though they typically center on intensity of practice sessions and resulting contact. Players are in shorts, jerseys and helmets during these sessions, meaning contact is expected to be minimal if not nonexistent.