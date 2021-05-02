An enormous part of Meyer's appeal to Khan is that he is something of a specialist in football reclamation projects. From Bowling Green to Utah, from the University of Florida to Ohio State, Meyer took over struggling programs and quickly turned them around. He has told his players that he finally understood greatness and what it takes to win a championship when he saw it up close at Florida.

Meyer was in his second season there when his friend Billy Donovan took the Gators basketball team to the NCAA Championship. It was a team with plenty of stars, but no selfishness. They had different scorers and were among the league leaders in assists. Meyer thought to himself that if he could get his football team to see what it takes – how the selfishness and laziness go away – to create a great team, they could win it all, too. He told his players to give him six months of the best they had, to commit themselves to greatness. The players were good enough, they just had to commit to it. Six months later, the Gators were football national champions.

Meyer remains close to Donovan, who is now the coach of the Chicago Bulls. Because he has had success in college and the pros, he has unique insight into what Meyer is about to attempt and he gave him some advice about a month ago.

"In college, you're getting very young players that anything you say, they're going to listen to you because they are young players," Meyer said Donovan told him. "These guys are pros. Don't undervalue the intelligence of a professional athlete. You don't get to become a pro unless you're very gifted, but it's much more than that. They're going to measure everything you say, they'll measure everything you do. So just make sure you and your staff are on point, because if you lose trust, it's over."

Meyer is one of three coaches, along with Pop Warner and Nick Saban, to win a major college football national championship at two universities. Winning a title in Jacksonville would make him part of an even more exalted fraternity – coaches who have won championships in college and the NFL, an exclusive list that includes Jimmy Johnson, Pete Carroll, Barry Switzer and the legendary Paul Brown, who, like Meyer, won at Ohio State before his Cleveland Browns dominated the pro football landscape.

That is a notably short list and NFL history is littered with the careers of college coaches who were much less successful in making the leap to the NFL. Even Saban, perhaps the greatest college coach in history, struggled in his time with the Miami Dolphins, before he left to create the Alabama dynasty.

The glaring difference: Saban searched unsuccessfully for a franchise quarterback. Meyer thinks he already has one.

"There's a history of NFL coaches (who haven't come from the college game) that don't do very well in the NFL, too," he said. "It's about even. A lot of coaches fail. It's a tough league. I hear 'Welcome to big-boy football.' I get it. I'm not arguing with you."

Meyer is brimming with confidence because of his success at evaluating, recruiting and developing players in college. But there are plenty of people in the NFL who will hear about Meyer's commitment to sports performance and roll their eyes. Didn't we hear a lot about Chip Kelly's personalized post-workout shakes when he first got to the NFL, too?

When Meyer first settled in, he asked his staff to find a comparable example of a team in NFL history that had the first overall draft pick, 10 picks in one draft, the league-leading amount of salary-cap space, plus a good core of young players. They couldn't find one, Meyer said.

The Jaguars are, quite literally, in an historic position. It is up to Meyer to replicate the rebuilds he used to dominate college football, using more resources than he has ever had, and produce historic results where few before him have succeeded.

"If he was doing exactly the same thing and it wouldn't be Urban Meyer, it wouldn't be as effective," Khan said. "We are defined by our track record. That was the amazing thing to me about the NFL – I had a life before it and I still do, but all my failures were never on the sports pages. This is the kind of business where everybody is more competent than you are. People have an opinion. The simple fact is Urban Meyer has street cred."