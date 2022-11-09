The 10-yard touchdown run for the less-than-fleet Manning on a sodden field in the Giants' 13-10 win over the Dolphins revealed another issue the NFL had to manage and one that has, off and on, continued to be a headache. Four years ago, a game slated for Mexico City had to be relocated to Los Angeles when the field was deemed to not be up to NFL game standards.

Omohundro suspected that would be a problem from the beginning. During one pre-game visit to Wembley, he told one of the groundskeepers -- who was on hands and knees tending to that hallowed turf -- that NFL games damage grass fields. The groundskeeper responded by telling him that Wembley was "the finest pitch in the world." It was definitely not by the time the NFL game was done.

O'Hara: It rained. We realized that a soccer field wasn't used to 300-pound guys in seven-stud cleats. We tore up the field.

Waller: (NFL Commissioner) Roger (Goodell) came to inspect the field the second or third year and the field was terrible. Roger was kicking the turf and going, "This will never happen again." Then we had the fiasco in Mexico.

The hardest prep work, though, has been performed by the team employees who are charged with everything from procuring passports to readjusting sleep cycles. A shorter road trip is easier for them -- a general rule is the more time spent away, the more training equipment has to be shipped -- but every detail of travel has to be reconsidered.

Jeff Brown, Indianapolis Colts director of operations: It's not as easy to get a passport as you think. You'd be surprised how many guys have no idea where their birth certificate is.

The busses are different sizes, so how many busses do we need? How do we get the guys to the bus? Here, we land, and the busses pull right up. There, you are going through customs.

Not surprisingly, nothing seems to have generated as much angst -- for team officials or the players themselves -- as the food, especially in the first few years of the games in London. Team chefs, who are used to preparing the food players like and need in the team cafeteria, have gone to London to help with the food preparation at the team hotel. And the hotel chefs have visited the team facilities in the United States, to see what meal prep is like. The goal of all of this, of course, is to make players as comfortable as possible, to maximize their game performance. The planning starts months ahead, and goes into effect as soon as players get to the airport.

Mindy Black, Jacksonville Jaguars director of performance nutrition: The moment they get on the plane, it's eat dinner, and then start your nighttime routine. We talk about cutting out caffeine earlier, because we're asking them to go to sleep. We serve cherry juice on the plane -- food that helps you sleep. I always make that a menu that is not gas-forming. We usually promote, "Have a bottle of water for every hour on the plane," but on this one, I want you to sleep. When the lights come up for breakfast, then we are really on it. On the way back, we're usually going into the bye week, so it's fried chicken, have anything you want.

Because the Jaguars, who have played one game in London every season since 2013 (except for 2020, when no teams played internationally because of the COVID-19 pandemic), have the most experience, they have largely ironed out the kinks to international travel. But they also had the earliest experience with everything that went wrong. To guard against a repeat of some earlier disasters, Black ships food ahead.

Black: In July, we send a pallet of the creature comforts we can't get over there. Ranch dressing, A1 steak sauce, Goldfish crackers, hot sauce. For three days, I have a case of ketchup, hot sauce, syrup. They have real syrup, but the guys don't like that. Kind bars, MacroBars, so they at least have some snacks to keep their weight. As long as we have enough ranch dressing and hot sauce, we can get through.

My first year here, I had a 5-week-old so I didn't travel with the team. I was talking on the phone with the chef at the hotel. I mentioned spaghetti squash -- I thought that was pretty standard. All of a sudden, I started getting texts, "What is this?" They gave them, literally, spaghetti noodles with squash on top. They don't do peanut butter and jelly sandwiches there. The first few years, it would literally be a sandwich with peanuts, butter and jelly. Another text: "Mindy, what are you serving us?"

They don't refrigerate their eggs, so they are a different color, and guys will freak out. I tell them the fish has to have the skin off. I still have not solved the bacon and sausage issues, and guys yell at me every year. The biggest horror stories -- you think you've been over there enough that you know -- but then the whole fish will show up, and I have to tell the chefs, "OK, we can't have heads on fish."

Edelman: The breakfast, guys didn't really understand it, the crepe-style pancakes.

Black is a foodie, and she prepares a restaurant guide for London to help players. She says it hurts her heart when she sees players going into a burger place.

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars punter: The first year, I wanted to go to the most local pub and get fish and chips. It was pretty cool to eat local and have fish and chips that wasn't at a Shoney's. I have been out and eaten food, and it's just not how mama makes it in Mississippi. They need to learn about Tony Chachere's hot sauce.

Edelman: I think Boston and San Francisco have better fish and chips.

For all the food choices and tinkering with the departure date, though, nobody has fully solved the one problem that seems to plague every player who has participated in a London game.

O'Hara: I'd never been more tired playing a football game than that game.

Teams usually go straight from the airport into meetings and even a practice in an attempt to keep players from falling asleep during their first day in London, the better to reset their internal clocks. That is how Tom Coughlin approached it with the Giants for the first International Series game -- he told players to stay off their feet, to skip the sightseeing, to treat London like a business trip.