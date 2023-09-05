That brotherhood made the members of the '91 team believe better days were coming, even after Detroit lost the NFC title game that season to Washington. In fact, disappointment was in store. In May 1992, Fontes' brother Len Fontes, who was a defensive backfield coach, suffered a fatal heart attack. Later that summer, guard Eric Andolsek died after a semi-truck driver lost control of his vehicle and struck Andolsek outside the player's Louisiana home. That tragedy stripped the team of another starter on a potentially dominant offensive line and left the franchise reeling emotionally. The Lions went 5-11 the following season.

Detroit reached the playoffs three straight years after that -- capturing the NFC Central in 1993 -- but it never won another postseason game with that group (while the Cowboys and 49ers dominated the early '90s). A 58-37 wild-card loss to Philadelphia brought the 1995 season to an abrupt end. Then the Lions went 5-11 in the 1996 season, after which Fontes lost his job.

"That '95 season really was the end for us," Brown said. "I left in free agency. Spielman left. And then two years later, Bennie Blades and Kevin Glover were gone. I remember when Barry (Sanders) retired (after the 1998 season). He said he didn't even recognize the team anymore."

"When you have a core group of players who are committed to winning a championship, it's a special thing," said Ball. "It's hard to build the kind of continuity that goes into a championship-caliber team, which is why you have to run the table when you have that core. It's not going to last forever."

This year's Lions don't have to worry about such issues yet. They're so young that Goff is one of the old heads in the locker room, and he's only 28. Holmes and Campbell also have committed themselves to building stellar chemistry.

There might be bumps along the way. This offseason, four Lions players were suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy (Jameson Williams is the only one of those suspended players who remains with the team). Still, it's difficult to imagine Holmes and Campbell losing sight of their vision for the team -- and of the essential team leaders -- as the expectations grow around this current bunch.

Holmes understood there would be a steep learning curve in the first couple years with all the young players taking the field. That patience has paid off immensely, especially with a defense that ranked 28th in the league in points allowed and 32nd in total yards surrendered in 2022. This year's group has shown enough maturity that linebacker Alex Anzalone, a seventh-year pro who spent his first four seasons with the Saints, joked after one training camp practice that it's exciting to hear teammates yelling out adjustments before plays. It wasn't that long ago that Anzalone's voice was the only one that could be heard in those situations.