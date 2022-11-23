Bo Jackson, fresh off a baseball season with the Kansas City Royals and one year removed from refusing to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they drafted him No. 1 overall, lined up at running back for the Los Angeles Raiders and took a handoff on the left side of the formation in Seattle.

With Marcus Allen as a lead blocker and a pair of linemen pulling from the right side, Jackson burst up a narrow channel, stiff-armed a safety and left a vapor trail down the left sideline as he outraced Seahawks defenders to the end zone.

His top speed was so great for someone listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds that there was no sudden braking after he reached the goal line. Instead, he continued through the end zone and disappeared into a dark tunnel, causing broadcaster Dan Dierdorf to suggest (jokingly?) that Jackson might not stop until he reached Tacoma, 35 miles to the south.

"He didn't run through the end zone and into the tunnel to show off," Raiders left tackle Brian Holloway said recently. "He traveled at such velocity it took him 50 yards to slow down."

The run was as breathtaking for onlookers as it was back-breaking for the Seahawks, who would surrender 37 consecutive points in their 37-14 defeat. As part of the NFL's centennial celebration three years ago, NFL Network ranked it as the 25th greatest play in league history.

And yet, for as many times as we have seen it, and for as much as we think we know about it, there is a fact that many of the participants aren't even aware of:

The play was never supposed to happen.

"The Kingdome was one of the toughest places for a visitor to play," Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson said recently. "We were in the AFC West, like the Seahawks, so we played there every year, and it was so difficult because it got really loud in there. This was years ago, so we didn't have silent counts, which meant when those fans got into the games, it was impossible to communicate. So the only chance you had was to get ahead and get the crowd out of the game. You couldn't screw it up and give them life to get back into it.

"On that play, we were backed up. It was third-and-6 from the 9, and that was the perfect situation they wanted to get you in. If they could sack you or cause a turnover, they could get the crowd into it, and it was like an avalanche when that crowd got into it. The play came in from the sideline, and it was a pass play. The Seahawks brought in six defensive backs, and we had one receiver, two tight ends and two backs; we played most of the game that way, because our wide receivers were so banged up going into the game. I just didn't think that personnel package was a good matchup against six defensive backs. I didn't want to do anything to get the crowd back into it, so the play came in, and I decided I wasn't going to call that. I called the running play."