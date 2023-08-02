Dawson: He kept a pretty low profile. He got his work in -- there was never a doubt about that -- but he was never showy about it. All you knew is, on Sunday, that dude was gonna be ready.

When everybody would say, "Oh, you've got it made, you're a perennial Pro Bowler, you can probably just show up on Sundays and be fine," he never bought into that. He always was ready, he studied his opponents, he knew all their tendencies, he knew all their tells. He'd know what was coming before they did. And when you combine knowing what your opponent's going to do and your attention to detail with your technique, coupled with elite athletic ability, I mean, that's why you're Joe Thomas.

McCown: There's only been a handful of linemen who have done this, and Joe's been the most detailed about it. "Hey, give me the concepts that are seven-step drops and let me write them down, and I'm going to memorize them so that I know when you're at nine-and-a-half, and everything else, when you're less, five, six-and-a-half." He would write those concepts so that when he would hear "bench" or "sharp" or "comebacks" or fill in the blank of a deep concept ... Normally, offensive linemen, they get the protection call, they hear that, and they shut off "X dig, Z comeback," because they don't even listen to that crap. But really good offensive linemen, great ones like Joe, they write down X comeback, it's a nine-and-a-half-yard drop by the quarterback.

And he would help the other linemen with this. Again, no stone unturned with his greatness.

Greco: He had a notebook. He would watch thousands and thousands of cut-ups of a guy's pass rush. ... When he would break down tape, he would go in there and just be watching the same cut-ups over and over. And he would watch the whole game or have it categorized by third-down rush or obvious passing situations. In his mind, it was like, OK, everybody on the field knows it's a pass. This is going to be my guy's best move. What is it? When does he do it? Does he do it on Thursday night? Does he do it at home? Does he do it on grass? Does he do it on artificial turf? Does he do it when they're up? Down? Third-and-short? Third-and-medium? He was like the original analytics. Before it was able to be spit out by a computer, he kind of had a Rolodex.