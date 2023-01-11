That foundation became the secret sauce for Jefferson. It didn't matter that he wasn't a five-star recruit. He worked hard enough to make the travel team as a freshman. He worked even harder in his sophomore year, when he led the team in receptions (54) and benefitted from Sullivan moving into a full-time assistant position as passing game coordinator. Then came his junior season, when both he and Chase became primary targets for Burrow in one of the most dynamic offenses in college football history.

Jefferson again led the Tigers in receptions with 111 for 1,504 yards and 18 touchdowns (while Chase produced 1,780 yards and 20 scores). When Jefferson looks back at how his college career played out, he said, "It was a blessing. For those guys to show up in my life in college when they did, it was huge. Jerry (Sullivan) was a guru, coaching so many different guys all around the league; he turned me into a great receiver. Then (former LSU offensive coordinator) Joe Brady came in and gave us that NFL-style play-action pass game. We went crazy with that offense. Being more spread out, more RPOs. That whole transition with the coaches and Joe (Burrow) coming to the team played a part."

Jefferson found more good fortune when he entered the 2020 NFL Draft after that junior season. The Buffalo Bills were looking for a No. 1 receiver who could help Josh Allen mature, and the Vikings liked the idea of trading Stefon Diggs in a deal that would earn them a first-round pick in return. The Vikings knew what they were losing in Diggs, who would eventually produce career highs in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) in his first year in Buffalo. Minnesota also loved the potential of Jefferson, who combined productivity and speed that had improved so much that he ran the 40 in 4.43 seconds at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

In March of that year, Diggs was shipped to Buffalo in exchange for a collection of draft picks that included No. 22 overall. In April, the Vikings used that choice on Jefferson, who quickly proved they wouldn't miss Diggs. Jefferson broke the NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards. (Chase surpassed that mark a year later, with 1,455.)