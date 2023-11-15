"To be good in that (backup) role, you have to be a guy who can step in and play winning football when your opportunity comes," said Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who made his name as Jim Kelly's backup in Buffalo from 1986 to 1994. "You have to have the right chemistry with the starter. You need to have a strong personality and be a leader, but you also have to be humble enough to understand you're the No. 2. You basically can't be somebody who takes up too much of the room while also keeping the mindset that you're actually capable of starting. It's not an easy job."

If that sounds complicated, then imagine applying all those intricacies and having to produce when thrust into emergency situations. Backups also have to work without the advantage of countless practice reps or game plans built around your skill set. The difference between veterans like Dobbs and developmental projects that sit on the bottom of depth charts is the ability to deliver. That is the main reason certain teams invest in such players, either when building out their rosters or when scrambling to find a reliable replacement.

The value of the journeyman backup also isn't limited to wins and losses. They can benefit an organization every day just with the attitude they bring to the job. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady spent his final three seasons before retirement with Blaine Gabbert backing him up in Tampa Bay. Brady once told Gabbert that he often wondered how easily he could've stumbled during his legendary career in New England if he hadn't had the support of backups like Damon Huard, Brian Hoyer and Drew Bledsoe, the man who ultimately lost his job to Brady because of injury.

Like Dobbs, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson has become known as something of a specialist when it comes to teams reacting to disastrous situations, as he's been rostered by 14 different franchises in his career. He actually has signed late-December contracts three times with three different clubs since 2018, and he wound up playing in at least one game each time, including an appearance in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game loss to Philadelphia last season (after the 49ers lost Brock Purdy to an elbow injury). Johnson didn't finish that game because of a concussion. He also has no regrets about his career path.

Johnson ran into a former teammate recently who questioned why he was still hanging around the NFL at age 37, asking the quarterback, "You're still in it, huh?" Johnson understood the shade being thrown his way and dismissed it as the misperception of an ex-player who was too proud to see the opportunities that could still be had in the game. "I told him I choose to look at things a different way," Johnson said. "I'm doing what the job requires."

The 28-year-old Dobbs has been in that position many times during his own career. He joined the Tennessee Titans last December and wound up playing in two games, including a season-ending loss to Jacksonville that ultimately decided the AFC South title. He signed with Cleveland (for the second time in his career) this offseason. On Aug. 24, the Cardinals traded for him, thrusting him into the starting job two weeks later. His highlight with that franchise was leading a Week 3 win over Dallas.