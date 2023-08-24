Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland. It is the Cardinals third trade of the day, after parting with safety Isaiah Simmons and offensive tackle Josh Jones earlier Thursday.

With Cardinals QB Kyler Murray still in recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season, Arizona has now acquired another option to battle with Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune for the starting role until Murray returns.

As the Browns announced they had waived quarterback Kellen Mond earlier on Thursday, this leaves rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the assumed backup to Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.