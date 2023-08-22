Browns RB Nick Chubb embracing increased role in passing game

Chubb has been a flashpoint of debate in Cleveland regarding Kevin Stefanski's play-calling decisions in the last year. When Stefanski called 20 or more runs for Chubb, the Browns went 5-1. In games in which he saw less than 20 carries, Cleveland finished just 2-9.

While it might seem as simple as handing the ball to Chubb more, defenses caught up to this advantage quite quickly. And because the Browns didn't use Chubb as a pass catcher, when he was on the field, he largely occupied one of two roles: ball-carrier or pass blocker.

Adding Chubb into the passing game should, as he explained, make Cleveland less predictable. This, plus the full availability of Watson from Week 1 onward, should help Cleveland improve upon its 14th-ranked standing last season, which included a 22nd-place finish in passing.

"I think there's that potential to be one of the best in the NFL," Chubb said of the Browns' offense. "It depends on us executing every day and alignment, assignment, playing fast, but being smart."

Only time will tell. But Chubb is fully committed.