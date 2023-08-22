Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season: Saquon Barkley not a top-five running back?

2022 stats: 16 games | 89 att | 507 rush yds | 5.7 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 21 rec | 180 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 1 fumble lost





Cook showed promise in his rookie season as Buffalo’s RB2. He hit his stride down the stretch when averaging eight carries per game and 6 yards per carry from Weeks 11 through 18. Furthermore, Cook led the Bills with 17 carries in the postseason. He now takes over as the lead back following the departure of Devin Singletary but is ranked this low on my list because of two reasons:





The Bills don’t run much outside of quarterback Josh Allen, who has had at least 100 carries in four straight seasons. Last season, Allen led the team with seven rushing TDs, while Bills running backs combined for seven rush TDs. Cook will also likely share the load with Damien Harris, who has upside if he can stay healthy.





The Bills are set to use more 12 personnel with tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, which could aid the run game. I’m just not convinced Cook will always be the one benefitting from those opportunities.