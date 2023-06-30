Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn't think his production will be 'hindered' by Deshaun Watson

Cleveland's offense as a whole wasn't great once Watson entered the lineup, and visions of a wide-open attack give some Browns fans the hope their team will be much more productive in 2023. The downside, though, is that Chubb might not factor into that output very much, prompting some in Cleveland to wonder whether the Browns should trade Chubb.

The running back isn't concerning himself with such speculation and suggestion. With 6,341 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns to his name in five seasons, Chubb has proven how essential he's been to Cleveland's cause. No matter how the offense might change, Chubb is going to continue to do his job.

The appearance of his job might change; Chubb could end up seeing more snaps out of the shotgun, and might be tasked with catching more passes out of the backfield than he has over the course of his career, which has included a total of 119 receptions (as compared to 1,210 rushing attempts). But Chubb has been preparing for this type of shift for some time, first focusing on improving as a pass-catcher way back in the 2019 training camp.