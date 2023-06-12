Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

Cleveland last updated its dog -- the Browns officially refer to it as a "dawg" -- logo with its 2015 rebrand, from which the team doubled back with the introduction of its current uniform set in 2020. Elements of that 2015 rebrand remained in the team's wordmark, helmet (though the texture from the brown helmet stripes was removed) and color scheme, but the dog logo -- a cartoonish icon that resembled a puppy more than a menacing dog -- remained in the shadows in recent years.

Aware of its need for a replacement mark, the Browns left the decision to their fans, opening their doors for logo submissions and leaving it up to the fans to decide. In the end, the logo submitted by designer Houston Mark emerged victorious.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," executive VP JW Johnson said in a statement published by the team's official website on Monday. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented -- and they made a great choice."