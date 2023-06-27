State of the 2023 Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski must show they can win

... people shouldn't overlook: Just how great Nick Chubb is. I know he's coming off four straight Pro Bowl nods, but I feel like Chubb doesn't quite get his proper due as one of the best running backs in the game. Like, I saw some speculative musing out there this offseason about the Browns being a potential fit for Ezekiel Elliott. Uh, pass. For the second straight season, Chubb ranked in the top three in the NFL in rushing yards (1,525), and he tied for fifth in rushing TDs (12). And I am glad that, after years of having him split carries, mostly with Kareem Hunt, Cleveland went to Chubb so much last season; he logged 1.5 more carries per game (17.8) in 2022 than he did in 2021 (16.3). Hunt is gone now, with his contract having run out, and I would love to see Chubb get even more work this season.