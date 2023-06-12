Nine best new veteran QB-WR combos for 2023 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson tops board

Rodgers joined the Jets to prove he still boasts MVP skills. Take Gang Green to the promised land, and he'll become immortalized in New York. For the 39-year-old quarterback to accomplish that, he'll need to feed Wilson plenty.





There are more familiar faces to Rodgers on this Jets roster in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but no one is close to Wilson's overall talent. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year owns a go-to skill set and run-after-the-catch acumen that will mesh perfectly with Rodgers. Wilson's 22 missed tackles forced after a reception finished second in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus. With Rodgers' pinpoint accuracy, Wilson should be in position to make defenders whiff even more and gobble up more YAC in Year 2.





By his standards, Rodgers is coming off a down campaign, generating 3,695 passing yards -- falling short of 4,000 in a healthy season for the first time since 2015 -- while posting 26 TDs against 12 INTs. QB-starved Jets fans would love to watch even an average Rodgers season, but a franchise-defining one could be in the cards.





Hall of Famer Joe Namath holds the Jets' record for passing yards in a season with 4,007 in 1967. Rodgers has generated nine campaigns with 4,008-plus yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick set the Jets' single-season record for TD passes with 31 in 2015. Rodgers has hit or passed that mark seven times.





Last season, it took time for Rodgers to build chemistry with the Packers' young receiving corps. The hope is, in his new digs, the four-time MVP will hit the ground running with the young Wilson. If that happens, Rodgers-Wilson could quickly become one of the best pitch-and-catch combos in the entire league.