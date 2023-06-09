With Miami owning sports world, will Dolphins live up to hype? Plus, Garrett Wilson's superstar potential

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith made some waves last month while co-hosting on SiriusXM NFL Radio, claiming that defensive-minded head coaches are detrimental to quarterback development.

"There is a different mentality, from my career, when you play for an offensive head coach that wants to light up the scoreboard and outscore the opponent," Smith said. "There's a different mentality you have, especially as a young quarterback versus a defensive head coach, when really the (coach's) mentality is, 'Hey, don't screw up, don't turn the ball over, don't put us in a bad situation.'

"That's a huge difference in a mentality and a mindset for a young quarterback, especially if it's a bit rocky to start."

It is easy to understand the former No. 1 overall pick's viewpoint, seeing how he blossomed into a quality signal-caller under the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh and Andy Reid following some early-career struggles with the defensive-minded Mike Nolan and Mike Singletary at the helm. While some of Smith's development could be attributed to learning from his mistakes as a young starter, Harbaugh and Reid were able to tap into parts of Smith's game that he showcased during his time as a spectacular dual-threat playmaker at the University of Utah. As Harbaugh and Reid built the scheme around Smith's talents, the offensive gurus taught the veteran how to play winning football. From the elimination of turnovers to clever handling of game flow, Smith operated like a high-end game manager, making three Pro Bowls in Kansas City. Although that style of play is preferred by defensive-minded coaches who obsess over turnovers and managerial mistakes, they don't always know how to teach it. Smith benefitted from working with a pair of offensive brains that understand how to coach the position and develop young players.