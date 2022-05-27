CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

Heading into a holiday weekend, we're fielding reports from OTAs (organized team activities) across the league. This is a time when optimism abounds, with scouts, coaches and players buzzing about the hot teams and breakout candidates who could emerge in 2022.

While there is still a lot of work to be done in offseason workouts and training camp, the fantasy football crowd should pay close attention to the buzz coming out of Dallas regarding CeeDee Lamb's potential as a true WR1 on the perimeter. The third-year pro is not only poised to carry the Cowboys' passing game in 2022, but I believe he could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver.

If you need to take some time to re-read the previous sentence and fully digest what I am telling you, have at it. But yes, in the wake of Amari Cooper's relocation to Cleveland, No. 88 is on the verge of putting up monster numbers in a prolific offense.

I'm not here to dismiss Cooper's talent, but injuries and inconsistency were reducing the four-time Pro Bowler's impact in Dallas. Consequently, the Cowboys cleared the deck for Lamb -- the No. 17 overall pick in 2020 -- to get maximum usage as a dynamic playmaker.

"This is a great opportunity for him personally," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said this week. "I think just the way we've established the offense, particularly in the passing game, the ability for those guys to play different positions, to create matchups and make it harder on the defense to double you and those type of things -- my point is, playing in the slot a lot last year and now playing the flanker position (where Cooper played).