Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager 

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is expected to be named the team's new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

Khan was the in-house favorite to replace the retiring Kevin Colbert.

The team is also hiring Philadelphia Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl as the team's assistant GM, Rapoport reported.

Aditi Kinkhabwala first reported the news.

Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that the Steelers were likely to announce their new GM later in the week. While the announcement is still to come, Pittsburgh has found its man and it's hardly a surprise.

Khan has been with the Steelers franchise since 2001 and has been "groomed" to succeed Colbert for years, Rapoport noted.

Khan emerged from a cast of finalists that also included Weidl, Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek and former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced in January that Colbert, the team's general manager and vice president, was stepping down after 22 seasons as the GM.

While Colbert has maintained his post through the 2022 NFL Draft, the search for his successor has been ongoing.

Khan, 45, began his NFL tenure in 1997 with the New Orleans Saints franchise in football operations prior to joining the Steelers in 2001 as a football administration coordinator. Since 2016, Khan has been with Pittsburgh under the title of VP of football and business administration.

Khan's onus has been on Steelers negotiations and contracts, while Colbert has been lauded for his ability to find talent in the draft. Weidl's reported addition would seem to address the talent evaluation area of need with Colbert's departure following more than two decades that have seen him draft seven All-Pros and help build two Super Bowl winners.