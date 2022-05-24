Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

Kevin Colbert's successor should be announced by week's end.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Interviews have concluded and the Steelers are paring down their candidates list, Rapoport added.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced in January that Colbert, the team's general manager and vice president, was stepping down after 22 seasons as the GM.

Candidates to have received second-round interviews from the Steelers were Ryan Cowden, Brandon Hunt, Omar Khan, Jon Spytek, Andy Weidl and Doug Whaley.

Cowden is the Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel, Spytek is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers VP of player personnel, Whaley was the Buffalo Bills general manager for four years, and Weidl is the Philadelphia Eagles VP of player personnel.