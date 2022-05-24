All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among players poised to cash in

Projected average per year (APY): $45+ million

$45+ million Free agent after: 2022 (fifth-year option)





Although the Ravens have been attempting to sign him long term, Jackson has bided his time with fiscal matters despite being eligible for an extension after the 2020 season. His patience has paid off, as Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are all young, franchise quarterbacks who have each signed contracts that have substantially upped Jackson's value. Jackson has navigated through this process without an agent and has done a masterful job at that.





The unanimous league MVP back in 2019, Lamar has a skill set unique unto itself. He's the only player in NFL history with 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season -- a feat that's he's accomplished twice (2019 and 2020). Had he not missed five games in 2021, he almost certainly would've eclipsed those marks for a third straight season.





As a starting quarterback, Jackson has never finished fewer than two games above .500 in a season. He owns the third-highest win percentage (.755) since the 1970 merger among all quarterbacks with 25-plus starts. The names he's sandwiched between in the top five? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Roger Staubach and Joe Montana. When Lamar Jackson plays, the Ravens win football games.





The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed, five-year deal worth $46 million per season. Jackson is over a year younger and has a much higher QB win percentage (.755) than Watson (.528). He also has an MVP award in his trophy case. The Ravens will apply the franchise tag on Jackson should an agreement not be reached by next offseason.