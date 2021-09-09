Around the NFL

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Stop the hand wringing. There is peace again in Pittsburgh.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $112 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The extension includes $80 million of fully guaranteed money, Rapoport added.

The extension will pay Watt an average of $28.003 million per year, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the entire NFL.

It's a firm break from tradition for the Steelers, who aren't afraid to pay their stars, but typically don't guarantee money beyond the first season of an extension. Instead, they're guaranteeing Watt more than two-thirds of his extension's total value for injury, skill (performance) and any future cap constrictions.

If there was one player for which the Steelers should consider making an exception, it's the 2020 NFL sacks leader and now-perennial contender for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, Watt became the third player since 2006 to record 15 or more sacks and 40 or more quarterback hits in a season, joining the elite company occupied by only his brother, J.J., and Aaron Donald. Only Donald has more sacks (46.5) than T.J. Watt (42.5) since 2018.

With the regular season fast approaching and Watt still in his hold-in (until a return to the field Wednesday), the contract negotiations became a hot topic in the last few weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke in support of Watt being paid Wednesday, and fellow young defensive star Minkah Fitzpatrick said Thursday he was monitoring Watt's negotiations with his own future contract talks in mind.

The Steelers could not afford to botch this. They didn't, backing up a Brinks truck to the doorstep of the two-time first-team All-Pro.

With little room to work with under the current cap, we can expect much of this deal to be accounted for in future years. But the agreement solves a massive question and returns Pittsburgh's pressure producer with zero cause for concern.

Related Content

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with potentially serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
news

Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Buccaneers provided a Tom Brady-narrated hype video just for that purpose.
news

Aaron Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't add pressure but focus: 'We're going to enjoy this year'

After an offseason in which his return to Green Bay was in doubt, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he knows what the expectations are and is focused on delivering a championship.
news

Jameis Winston 'grateful' for second chance to be a starting QB: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

After beating out Tayson Hill for the starting job in New Orleans, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston said "it's a blessing" to lead the Saints.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW