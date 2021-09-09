Around the NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

_Editor's note: The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. _

T.J. Watt's ongoing contract situation has maintained a place in the daily headlines, and it's lingering in the consciousness of a key teammate as well.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed for a big payday in either 2022 or 2023 and knows it won't be too long before he finds himself engaged in the same negotiations with Steelers brass that Watt is currently enduring. If there's a lesson to be gained from Watt's saga, Fitzpatrick is ready to soak it up.

"I'm paying attention to it," Fitzpatrick said of Watt's negotiations. "I'm talking to him ... getting a feel for the organization."

The Steelers have traditionally avoided giving any guaranteed money beyond the first year of a deal, which is a bit of a non-starter in today's negotiations with most top-tier players. Watt's representation has reportedly run into this hurdle, and it would help Fitzpatrick if he'd learned now what he's headed toward.

Scouting, of course, is also an essential part of an winning strategy.

Fitzpatrick said the Steelers have not yet reached out to him to engage in negotiations, which isn't unlike the organization when it comes to finding long-term plans for players who aren't yet in the final year of their contract. Fitzpatrick is entering his fourth professional season and is already under team control (with a nearly $8 million raise) in 2022, so the need to negotiate an extension isn't nearly as pressing.

It will come after 2021, though. There's more than just Watt's future at stake in the Steelers' current negotiations with the premier edge rusher. The outcome -- and how the two sides arrive at it -- could have a ripple effect that reaches other pieces who are key to Pittsburgh's future

Related Content

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with potentially serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
news

Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Buccaneers provided a Tom Brady-narrated hype video just for that purpose.
news

Aaron Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't add pressure but focus: 'We're going to enjoy this year'

After an offseason in which his return to Green Bay was in doubt, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he knows what the expectations are and is focused on delivering a championship.
news

Jameis Winston 'grateful' for second chance to be a starting QB: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

After beating out Tayson Hill for the starting job in New Orleans, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston said "it's a blessing" to lead the Saints.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW