Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Should Colts sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Top priority: CTRL+ALT+DEL on last year’s apocalypse





Urban Meyer left a stink on this team. His bizarre and chaotic foray into pro football wiped out Trevor Lawrence's rookie campaign and cast a darkness over the Jaguars’ locker room. CUT TO: Doug Pederson, fresh off a one-year sojourn and hired to bring a sense of stability. Developing Lawrence and building a competent operation come next, but Pederson's first order of business is operating as a change agent. "I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it's just there's a lack of trust that was broken, I think," Pederson said last week. "For me, it's about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me. They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I've always said I'm going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me."





Ladies and gentlemen: We've got an adult in the room.