Around the NFL

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year 

Published: May 15, 2022 at 01:48 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with the No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, and a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year.

If Jacksonville intends to avoid picking atop the draft for a third consecutive time at the conclusion of the 2022 season, it will take more than just improvement on the field.

"I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it's just there's a lack of trust that was broken, I think," Pederson said in a Friday news conference. "For me, it's about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me. They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I've always said I'm going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me.

"It just comes down to communication and having an open line of communication. We've been able to have some conversations that way in team settings and I think the guys have really embraced it and are doing well."

When the Jaguars hired Pederson in February, they didn't just net themselves a former Super Bowl winner. They brought a players' coach on board to mend the broken fences left in previous head coach Urban Meyer's wake. Pederson possesses both the résumé and the temperament to return the Jaguars' locker room to normalcy after a season that was anything but.

One game before Meyer's December dismissal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero documented the boiling tension between Meyer, players and staff, which involved Meyer staying in Ohio instead of taking the team plane home after a Week 4 loss, having a spat with wide receiver Marvin Jones and allegedly telling assistant coaches they were losers.

The spillover from Meyer's tenure is still growing -- former kicker Josh Lambo sued the team last week, claiming Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment.

For what it's worth, Pederson's approach with his team already appears to be taking root.

When asked about his relationship with Pederson as the team kicked off its offseason program back in April, quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters, "I think that's big when you know your coach has been there, he's been in your shoes, he's played quarterback. And then too having that success at this level as a head coach, he's won a Super Bowl, you've seen his run with the Eagles, all those things. Being able to lean on that for him to help us is huge. … So far, it's been great to see kind of how he runs things. [He's] really laid back, expects a lot out of us obviously. I think that's important that you have those high expectations for your team, but I think he handles things the right way."

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars' other first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, echoed Lawrence's sentiments about Pederson getting off on the right foot.

"He's also a players' coach like we'll chop it up, like I said, we'll play around," Lloyd told reporters at Saturday's rookie minicamp. "He's somebody who's fun to be around, but at the same time, like I said, when it's work, it's work and he's about his work and he's serious. He's about everybody getting better and understanding what to do. As long as we're on the same page, I feel like he's one of those coaches where he's just worried about how can we be the best team."

With players starting to buy in and being able to focus solely on their on-field performance, the Jaguars can begin to right a ship that's been adrift for far longer than the 2021 season. Jacksonville has enjoyed only one winning season since 2008.

Pederson is certainly the right man for rebuilding trust. With any luck, he will also reintroduce the Jaguars to the success he had as head coach in Philadelphia.

Related Content

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 14

The New York Giants agreed to terms with No. 5 overall pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal on their fully guaranteed rookie contracts, the team announced Saturday.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Chip on shoulder 'got even bigger' after falling to third round

Matt Corral was one of the projected top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his dual-threat abilities, so after dropping to the Panthers in the third round, Corral said he has even more drive to prove himself as worth the pick.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett says Ben Roethlisberger reached out following draft

As Kenny Pickett takes in his first practices as a Steeler during this week's rookie minicamp, he has received advice from the man who last held the position he's trying to fill: former QB Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW