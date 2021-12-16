Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

An unlucky 13 games through a turbulent and tumultuous first season, the Urban Meyer experiment has ended in Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Meyer late Wednesday night amid a 2-11 start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the interim coach, Rapoport added.

"Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Though Meyer's firing might have been shocking news just after midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, it was a move that could be seen coming throughout Wednesday and long before it.

The 57-year-old came to Duval with three National Championships on his resume (two at Florida and one at Ohio State) and in 13 games couldn't get his NFL win total to match his number of NCAA titles. His brief but chaotic NFL run saw him go 2-11 with a rebuilding Jaguars franchise that was looking to build a future with a high-profile coach and instead took a giant step backward in a waste of a season colored more by controversy than progress.