Around the NFL

Jaguars owner Shad Khan won't be 'impulsive' or act 'helter-skelter' deciding Urban Meyer's future

Published: Dec 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no plans to make any hasty decisions about the future of coach Urban Meyer.

"I'm not impulsive," Khan told reporters Monday night, via the Associated Press. "I learned that a long time ago with anything that's this important you don't want to be impulsive. You want to look at exactly what I know first-hand, what people are telling me and then collect that and do the right thing."

Khan said he wouldn't act "helter-skelter on emotion" after the team's first shutout loss of his ownership. Khan noted that he was patient with previous coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone, who each got four years in Jacksonville.

"I think we have a history of looking at the facts and doing the right thing," Khan said. "Wins and losses, this is a little bit different. I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

On Monday, Khan met with players, coaches, and the club's business department before hosting 20 media members on his superyacht in Jacksonville. The meetings were preplanned, per the AP, before the latest swirl of controversy swept through Duval.

Over the weekend, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Meyer-induced strife in Jacksonville that has both players and assistant coaches on edge. While Meyer has denied certain aspects of the report, it's clear the first-time NFL coach has brought a raincloud to Jacksonville.

"What concerns me is obviously wins and losses," Khan said. "But, hey, we're sitting here, we haven't had a lot of wins. What's different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama. In the past, it was like, you were, 'It's like the lowly Jaguars' and everyone left you alone. Now, the scrutiny we have is really something different.

"So how much of that is we're bringing it upon ourselves or how much of that is deserved? In this case, Urban, he won wherever he was. This is something he's never dealt with. And when you win in football, you create enemies. The only way you can really deal with that is you got to win again. I wish there was a panacea."

The 2-11 Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their fifth straight loss. It was the first time the Jags were shut out since Week 5, 2009, versus Seattle. The Jaguars' 13.8 points ranks 31st in the NFL this season (worst in franchise history).

The 64 points scored over their previous seven games are their fewest in any seven-game span in franchise history. They're averaging 9.1 PPG over the span (worst in NFL).

"The plan is you need to start winning now and tell me what you need and that's what we're going to do," Khan said. "I feel we have a roster that is far better than winning two games."

Maybe the roster is "far better" than two wins. But is the coach?

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: 'Fair' to say Dak Prescott is in a slump but Cowboys QB will 'figure it out'

The Cowboys offense has struggled in recent weeks, with Dak Prescott's woes taking center stage. On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation at-hand.
news

Bill Belichick scouting 'Hard Knocks In Season' in preparation for matchup against Colts

The first in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks has brought plenty of intrigue and previously unseen insight. For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the show could provide some noteworthy info about the Colts, their Week 15 opponent.
news

Colts LB Bobby Okereke says Indy wants to 'attack the run,' make Patriots 'one-dimensional'

In a battle of two run-heavy teams, Colts LB Bobby Okereke says the club wants to do all it can to prevent the Patriots from exploiting them in the run game.
news

Rams CB David Long Jr., secondary step up in Jalen Ramsey's absence in win over Cardinals

Hours before taking on the Cardinals, the Rams sent another rash of players to the COVID list, including star corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. Amid panic bloomed opportunity, and L.A.'s secondary capitalized in a surprising win.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Final play in 'MNF' loss to Rams was 'miscommunication' with offensive line

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray explained what happened with the final play in Monday night's loss to the Rams which ended in a game-ending sack.
news

Consistently outstanding Cooper Kupp makes more history in Rams win

Cooper Kupp topped 90 receiving yards for the ninth consecutive game, tying him with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995 season) and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 seasons, per NFL Research. 
news

No playoff spots clinched through Week 14 for just third time since 1978

With Monday night's Rams win over the Cardinals, 2021 -- the first 17-game campaign -- is only the third season without a clinched postseason berth through Week 14 since the NFL moved to a 16-game season in 1978, per NFL Research. The other such years were 1993 and 2014.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Behind excellent nights from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams defeated Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 30-23. 
news

Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.
news

36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant

Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW