Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

The public reaction to the news that Tim Tebow would sign a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end didn't cause the Jags to get cold feet. Tebow is officially part of the club.

The QB-turned-TE inked his contract Thursday morning and will join his teammates for offseason workouts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the move.

ESPN first reported the news.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Jacksonville officially begins OTA workouts on Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported early last week that the Jags intended to sign Tebow as a tight end following pre-draft workouts. The report set off a firestorm of reactions ranging from "are you serious?" to "about time" and seemingly every response in between.

The Jags could have decided -- as many teams did years ago before Tebow washed out of the NFL -- that the "distraction" wasn't worth it for a player who remains a long shot to make the roster at a new position. Instead, they plow forward.

Coach Urban Meyer -- likely the only man in the NFL who would give Tebow a shot -- noted after NFL Network reported the imminent signing that the deal wasn't set in stone but spoke glowingly of Tebow's transition.

"There's a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches," Meyer told the Cris Collinsworth PFF Podcast last week. "I wasn't even there. They came back to me and said, 'Wow, this guy's in incredible shape.' Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said go work on these things, he comes back later. They try him out again, I'm not there, they come in and they said, 'Wow, this guy's ball skills, he's a great athlete, he looks like he's 18 years old, not 20, whatever he is, 33. I said, 'Guys you don't understand, now this guy is, he's the most competitive maniac you're ever gonna talk to and let's give it a shot.'"

Give it a shot they will. And it's a long one.

The 33-year-old earned one official target in his short NFL career. It predictably went incomplete. Now he'll try to earn a job primarily catching the ball and blocking.

Tebow hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He had cups of coffee in New England (2013) and Philadelphia (2015) before heading into media and baseball careers.

Now Meyer's former college quarterback is attempting to make the position switch many coaches wished he'd tried a decade ago.